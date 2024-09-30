NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide v6.11.2

Note You can download a PDF version here.

This document provides information about all available REST API calls supported by NVIDIA ® UFM ® Enterprise . Every REST API includes the following:

Short description

Full URL path of the request

Output example of the response

UFM customers: end users, OEMs, Integrators, Customer Support Engineers, Field Application Engineers, and R&D.

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:

Customers who purchased NVIDIA M-1 Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding Technical Support.

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.

Abbreviation Description API Application Programming Interface REST Representational State Transfer UFM Unified Fabric Manager—centralized application for managing InfiniBand fabrics

Info The following documents are posted in this central location.