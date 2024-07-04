NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide v6.11.2
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide v6.11.2  Periodic IBDiagnet REST API

On This Page

Periodic IBDiagnet REST API

Start New IBDiagnet Task

  • Description – start new task

  • Request URL – POST /ufmRest/reports/ibdiagnetPeriodic

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Request Data

    • general – general parameters of the task including the name , running mode (scheduled/once), and the location of the IBDiagnet results which are:

      • Remote: save reports and data to remote location configured in UFM remote location settings

      • Local: save reports and data to default local path on UFM server

    • command_flags – dictionary of "key":"value" with desired ibdiagnet flags

    • conf_file_parms – advanced parameters to run as configuration file

    • run – parameters regarding scheduling

  • Example

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {
  "general": {
    "name": "example1",
    "running_mode": "scheduled",
    "location": "remote"
  },
  "command_flags": {
    "--mads_timeout": 500
  },
  "run": {
    "startTime": "2020-10-01 16:40:59",
    "endTime": "2020-10-01 18:45:59",
    "interval": 3600
  },
  "conf_file_params": "max_hops=64"
}

Deactivate IBDiagnet Task

  • Description – stop running task

  • Request URL – POST /ufmRest/reports/ibdiagnetPeriodic/stop/<task_name>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

Start Deactivated Task

  • Description – start deactivated task

  • Request URL – POST /ufmRest/reports/ibdiagnetPeriodic/start/<task_name>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

Delete IBDiagnet Task

  • Description – delete task

  • Request URL – DELETE /ufmRest/reports/ibdiagnetPeriodic/<task_name>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

Edit Running Task

  • Description – edit running task

  • Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/reports/ibdiagnetPeriodic/<task_name>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Request Data

    • general – general parameters of the task including the name and running mode (scheduled/once)

    • run – parameters regarding scheduling

  • Example

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {
  "general": {
    "name": "example1",
    "running_mode": "scheduled"
  },
  "run": {
    "startTime": "2020-10-01 16:40:59",
    "endTime": "2020-10-01 18:45:59",
    "interval": 3600
  }
}

Get All IBDiagnet Tasks

  • Description – get all system tasks

  • Request URL - GET /ufmRest/reports/ibdiagnetPeriodic

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response example:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [
  {
    "id": "351915390845",
    "name": "example",
    "last_run_result": "Successful",
    "next_scheduled_run": "01\/10\/2020 16:53:00",
    "last_result_location": "\/opt\/ufm\/files\/periodicIbdiagnet\/example-01-10-2020-16.03.21",
    "running_mode": "scheduled",
    "last_run_time": "01\/10\/2020 16:03:21",
    "task_state": "Enabled",
    "ibdiagnet_params": null,
    "command_flags": {
    },
    "scheduling_object": {
      "endTime": "2020-10-01 18:58:00",
      "interval": 3600,
      "startTime": "2020-10-01 16:53:00"
    }
  },
  {
    "id": "256750526107",
    "name": "example1",
    "last_run_result": "Successful",
    "next_scheduled_run": "01\/10\/2020 17:41:01",
    "last_result_location": "\/opt\/ufm\/files\/periodicIbdiagnet\/example1-01-10-2020-16.41.01",
    "running_mode": "scheduled",
    "last_run_time": "01\/10\/2020 16:41:01",
    "task_state": "Disabled",
    "ibdiagnet_params": "max_hops=64",
    "command_flags": {
      "--mads_timeout": 500
    },
    "scheduling_object": {
      "endTime": "2020-10-01 18:45:59",
      "interval": 3600,
      "startTime": "2020-10-01 16:40:59"
    }
  }
]

Get IBDiagnet Task

  • Description – task parameter

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/reports/ibdiagnetPeriodic/<task_name>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json
© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 4, 2024
content here