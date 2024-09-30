NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide v6.15.6
Note

About This Manual

This document provides information about all available REST API calls supported by NVIDIA ® UFM ® Enterprise . Every REST API includes the following:

  • Short description

  • Full URL path of the request

  • Output example of the response

Intended Audience

UFM customers: end users, OEMs, Integrators, Customer Support Engineers, Field Application Engineers, and R&D.

Technical Support

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:

Customers who purchased NVIDIA M-1 Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding Technical Support.

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.

Glossary

Abbreviation

Description

API

Application Programming Interface

REST

Representational State Transfer

UFM

Unified Fabric Manager—centralized application for managing InfiniBand fabrics

Related Documentation

Info

The following documents are posted in this central location.

  • UFM End User License Agreement

  • NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual

  • NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Release Notes

  • NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Multisite Portal Documentation

  • NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Quick Start Guide

  • NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST SDK Guide
