Modules REST API

[ { "status" : "OK" , "psid" : "N/A" , "hw_version" : "MTEF-FANF-A" , "hw_revision" : "A5" , "name" : "248a070300f88fe0_4001_01" , "hca_dev_id" : "N/A" , "sw_version" : "N/A" , "type" : "FAN" , "number_of_chips" : 0 , "description" : "FAN - 1" , "max_ib_ports" : 0 , "module_index" : 1 , "hosting_system_guid" : "248a070300f88fe0" , "device_type" : "Switch" , "serial_number" : "MT1704X09072" , "path" : "default / Switch: switch-ec4034 / FAN 1" , "device_name" : "switch-ec4034" , "temperature" : "N/A" , "ports" : [], "severity" : "Info" }, { "status" : "OK" , "psid" : "N/A" , "hw_version" : "MTEF-FANF-A" , "hw_revision" : "A5" , "name" : "248a070300f88fe0_4001_03" , "hca_dev_id" : "N/A" , "sw_version" : "N/A" , "type" : "FAN" , "number_of_chips" : 0 , "description" : "FAN - 3" , "max_ib_ports" : 0 , "module_index" : 3 , "hosting_system_guid" : "248a070300f88fe0" , "device_type" : "Switch" , "serial_number" : "MT1704X09071" , "path" : "default / Switch: switch-ec4034 / FAN 3" , "device_name" : "switch-ec4034" , "temperature" : "N/A" , "ports" : [], "severity" : "Info" }, { "status" : "OK" , "psid" : "N/A" , "hw_version" : "MTEF-FANF-A" , "hw_revision" : "A5" , "name" : "248a070300f88fe0_4001_02" , "hca_dev_id" : "N/A" , "sw_version" : "N/A" , "type" : "FAN" , "number_of_chips" : 0 , "description" : "FAN - 2" , "max_ib_ports" : 0 , "module_index" : 2 , "hosting_system_guid" : "248a070300f88fe0" , "device_type" : "Switch" , "serial_number" : "MT1704X09078" , "path" : "default / Switch: switch-ec4034 / FAN 2" , "device_name" : "switch-ec4034" , "temperature" : "N/A" , "ports" : [], "severity" : "Info" }, { "status" : "OK" , "psid" : "N/A" , "hw_version" : "MTEF-FANF-A" , "hw_revision" : "A5" , "name" : "248a070300f88fe0_4001_04" , "hca_dev_id" : "N/A" , "sw_version" : "N/A" , "type" : "FAN" , "number_of_chips" : 0 , "description" : "FAN - 4" , "max_ib_ports" : 0 , "module_index" : 4 , "hosting_system_guid" : "248a070300f88fe0" , "device_type" : "Switch" , "serial_number" : "MT1704X09070" , "path" : "default / Switch: switch-ec4034 / FAN 4" , "device_name" : "switch-ec4034" , "temperature" : "N/A" , "ports" : [], "severity" : "Info" }, { "status" : "OK" , "psid" : "N/A" , "hw_version" : "MSB7800-ES2F" , "hw_revision" : "N/A" , "name" : "248a070300f88fe0_4000_01" , "hca_dev_id" : "N/A" , "sw_version" : "N/A" , "type" : "MGMT" , "number_of_chips" : 0 , "description" : "MGMT - 1" , "max_ib_ports" : 0 , "module_index" : 1 , "hosting_system_guid" : "248a070300f88fe0" , "device_type" : "Switch" , "serial_number" : "MT1702X09706" , "path" : "default / Switch: switch-ec4034 / MGMT 1" , "device_name" : "switch-ec4034" , "temperature" : "N/A" , "ports" : [], "severity" : "Info" }, { "status" : "fatal" , "psid" : "N/A" , "hw_version" : "MTEF-PSF-AC-A" , "hw_revision" : "A7" , "name" : "248a070300f88fe0_2005_01" , "hca_dev_id" : "N/A" , "sw_version" : "N/A" , "type" : "PS" , "number_of_chips" : 0 , "description" : "PS - 1" , "max_ib_ports" : 0 , "module_index" : 1 , "hosting_system_guid" : "248a070300f88fe0" , "device_type" : "Switch" , "serial_number" : "MT1702X07738" , "path" : "default / Switch: switch-ec4034 / PS 1" , "device_name" : "switch-ec4034" , "temperature" : "N/A" , "ports" : [], "severity" : "Warning" }, { "status" : "OK" , "psid" : "N/A" , "hw_version" : "MSB7800-ES2F" , "hw_revision" : "N/A" , "name" : "248a070300f88fe0_1007_01" , "hca_dev_id" : "N/A" , "sw_version" : "3.8.1991-02-X86_64" , "type" : "SYSTEM" , "number_of_chips" : 0 , "description" : "SYSTEM" , "max_ib_ports" : 0 , "module_index" : 1 , "hosting_system_guid" : "248a070300f88fe0" , "device_type" : "Switch" , "serial_number" : "MT1702X09706" , "path" : "default / Switch: switch-ec4034 / system 1" , "device_name" : "switch-ec4034" , "temperature" : "45" , "ports" : [], "severity" : "Info" }, { "status" : "OK" , "psid" : "N/A" , "hw_version" : "MTEF-PSF-AC-A" , "hw_revision" : "N/A" , "name" : "248a070300f88fe0_2005_02" , "hca_dev_id" : "N/A" , "sw_version" : "N/A" , "type" : "PS" , "number_of_chips" : 0 , "description" : "PS - 2" , "max_ib_ports" : 0 , "module_index" : 2 , "hosting_system_guid" : "248a070300f88fe0" , "device_type" : "Switch" , "serial_number" : "MT1702X07735" , "path" : "default / Switch: switch-ec4034 / PS 2" , "device_name" : "switch-ec4034" , "temperature" : "N/A" , "ports" : [], "severity" : "Info" }, { "status" : "OK" , "psid" : "N/A" , "hw_version" : "MSX6036F-1SFR" , "hw_revision" : "N/A" , "name" : "0002c903007b78b0_4000_01" , "hca_dev_id" : "N/A" , "sw_version" : "N/A" , "type" : "MGMT" , "number_of_chips" : 0 , "description" : "MGMT - 1" , "max_ib_ports" : 0 , "module_index" : 1 , "hosting_system_guid" : "0002c903007b78b0" , "device_type" : "Switch" , "serial_number" : "MT1230X02600" , "path" : "default / Switch: r-dmz-ufm-sw49 / MGMT 1" , "device_name" : "r-dmz-ufm-sw49" , "temperature" : "N/A" , "ports" : [], "severity" : "Info" }, { "status" : "OK" , "psid" : "N/A" , "hw_version" : "MSX60-PF" , "hw_revision" : "N/A" , "name" : "0002c903007b78b0_2005_01" , "hca_dev_id" : "N/A" , "sw_version" : "N/A" , "type" : "PS" , "number_of_chips" : 0 , "description" : "PS - 1" , "max_ib_ports" : 0 , "module_index" : 1 , "hosting_system_guid" : "0002c903007b78b0" , "device_type" : "Switch" , "serial_number" : "MT1212X03551" , "path" : "default / Switch: r-dmz-ufm-sw49 / PS 1" , "device_name" : "r-dmz-ufm-sw49" , "temperature" : "N/A" , "ports" : [], "severity" : "Info" }, { "status" : "OK" , "psid" : "N/A" , "hw_version" : "MSX6036F-1SFR" , "hw_revision" : "N/A" , "name" : "0002c903007b78b0_1007_01" , "hca_dev_id" : "N/A" , "sw_version" : "PPC_M460EX 3.6.8012 2019-02-22 07:53:42 ppc" , "type" : "SYSTEM" , "number_of_chips" : 0 , "description" : "SYSTEM" , "max_ib_ports" : 0 , "module_index" : 1 , "hosting_system_guid" : "0002c903007b78b0" , "device_type" : "Switch" , "serial_number" : "MT1230X02600" , "path" : "default / Switch: r-dmz-ufm-sw49 / system 1" , "device_name" : "r-dmz-ufm-sw49" , "temperature" : "43" , "ports" : [], "severity" : "Info" }, { "status" : "OK" , "psid" : "N/A" , "hw_version" : "MSX60-FF" , "hw_revision" : "N/A" , "name" : "0002c903007b78b0_4001_01" , "hca_dev_id" : "N/A" , "sw_version" : "N/A" , "type" : "FAN" , "number_of_chips" : 0 , "description" : "FAN - 1" , "max_ib_ports" : 0 , "module_index" : 1 , "hosting_system_guid" : "0002c903007b78b0" , "device_type" : "Switch" , "serial_number" : "MT1230X04280" , "path" : "default / Switch: r-dmz-ufm-sw49 / FAN 1" , "device_name" : "r-dmz-ufm-sw49" , "temperature" : "N/A" , "ports" : [], "severity" : "Info" }, { "status" : "active" , "sw_version" : "NA" , "hw_version" : "NA" , "description" : "Aggregation Node (248a070300f88fe8)" , "severity" : "Info" , "number_of_chips" : 0 , "hosting_system_guid" : "248a070300f88fe0" , "module_index" : 0 , "temperature" : "N/A" , "device_type" : "SHArP" , "serial_number" : 53001 , "path" : "default / SubModule: Mellanox Technologies Aggregation Node" , "device_name" : "switch-ec4034" , "type" : "SHARP" , "ports" : [], "name" : "248a070300f88fe8" } ]