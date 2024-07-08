NVIDIA SHARP REST API

Description – Creates a new SHARP reservation. By default, the SHARP blocking API is called, which entails sending the reservation request to SHARP and awaiting the response (success or fail). To revert to the previous behavior of using the non-blocking API, set the "blocking" parameter in the API to false. If the partial allocation parameter is set to false, the SHARP allocation request will not succeed in the event that even a single node is absent in the fabric. By default, this parameter is set to true.