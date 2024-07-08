System Monitoring REST API
Description – Retrieves Prometheus-formatted metrics for system monitoring, including CPU Utilization Percentage, Memory Usage Percentage, IO Operations Statistics, and additional metrics associated with UFM REST API calls and UFM Events.
Request URL – GET ufmRest/system_monitoring/metrics
Response - Text in Prometheus format
Status Code:
200 – Ok
Description – This API grants access to event history counters associated with topology changes, including events such as node status changes (up/down), switch status changes (up/down), director switch status changes (up/down), and link status changes (up/down). These events are collected through the Prometheus endpoint.
Request URL – GET ufmRest/system_monitoring/events_counters
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response
{
"12h": {
"Director Switch is Down":
0,
"Director Switch is Up":
0,
"Link is Down":
0,
"Link is Up":
0,
"Node is Down":
0,
"Node is Up":
6,
"Switch is Down":
0,
"Switch is Up":
0},
"1h": {
"Director Switch is Down":
0,
"Director Switch is Up":
0,
"Link is Down":
0,
"Link is Up":
0,
"Node is Down":
0,
"Node is Up":
0,
"Switch is Down":
0,
"Switch is Up":
0}, …… …… }
Status Code:
200 – Ok