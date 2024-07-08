Telemetry to FluentD Streaming (TFS) Plugin REST API

To retrieve metrics from several endpoints, you can configure the TFS plugin to retrieve them. This can be done by adding the telemetry endpoint configurations through the configuration API. Each endpoint that you add has a separate retrieving process or streaming interval. The below is an example payload that includes configurations for multiple UFM telemetry endpoints:

Copy Copied! { "ufm-telemetry-endpoint" : [{ "host" : "127.0.0.1" , "url" : "csv/metrics" , "port" : 9001 , "interval" : 10 , "message_tag_name" : "high_freq_endpoint" },{ "host" : "127.0.0.1" , "url" : "csv/metrics" , "port" : 9002 , "interval" : 60 , "message_tag_name" : "low_freq_endpoint" }], "fluentd-endpoint" : { "host" : "10.209.36.68" , "port" : 24226 } }