NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide v6.16.0

You can download a PDF version here.
About This Manual
This document provides information about all available REST API calls supported by NVIDIA ® UFM ® Enterprise . Every REST API includes the following:
Short description
Full URL path of the request
Output example of the response
Intended Audience
UFM customers: end users, OEMs, Integrators, Customer Support Engineers, Field Application Engineers, and R&D.
Technical Support
Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:
E-mail: enterprisesupport@nvidia.com
Enterprise Support page: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/support/enterprise
Customers who purchased NVIDIA M-1 Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding Technical Support.
Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.
Glossary
|
Abbreviation
|
Description
|
API
|
Application Programming Interface
|
REST
|
Representational State Transfer
|
UFM
|
Unified Fabric Manager—centralized application for managing InfiniBand fabrics
Related Documentation
The following documents are posted in this central location.
NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual and Release Notes
NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Quick Start Guide