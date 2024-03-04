On This Page
Autonomous Link Maintenance (ALM) Plugin REST API
Description: Gets statistics about the number of ports, isolated ports, and ports categorized as either active mode or shadow mode.
URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/alm/alm/cluster_status
Request Data: N/A
Response:
{
"number_of_ports": {
"switch_host":
8,
"switch_switch":
8,
"total":
16},
"number_of_isolated_ports": {
"switch_host":
0,
"switch_switch":
0,
"total":
0},
"number_of_ports_in_active_mode": {
"switch_host":
0,
"switch_switch":
0,
"total":
0},
"number_of_ports_in_shadow_mode": {
"switch_host":
8,
"switch_switch":
8,
"total":
16},
"out_of_noc": {
"switch_host":
0,
"switch_switch":
0,
"total":
0}}
Status Code:
200 - ok
Description: Gets statistics related to the event summary for ports, including the number of isolations/de-isolations and instances where isolation was not implemented for ALM.
URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/alm/alm/events_summary
Request Data: N/A
Response:
{
"number_of_isolation": {
"switch_host": {
"hour":
0,
"week":
0,
"month":
0},
"switch_switch": {
"hour":
0,
"week":
0,
"month":
0}},
"number_of_de-isolation": {
"switch_host": {
"hour":
0,
"week":
0,
"month":
0},
"switch_switch": {
"hour":
0,
"week":
0,
"month":
0}},
"number_of_isolation_actions_not_taken": {
"switch_host": {
"hour":
0,
"week":
2,
"month":
2},
"switch_switch": {
"hour":
0,
"week":
0,
"month":
0}}}
Status Code:
200 - Ok
Description: Gets information about the ports.
URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/alm/alm/port_level_status
Request Data: N/A
Response:
[{
"node_guid":
"0x98039b0300dfef80",
"port_guid":
"0x98039b0300dfef80",
"port_number":
13,
"last_isolation":
0,
"last_deisolation":
0,
"last_health":
0,
"link_type":
"switch_switch",
"last_recommendation":
"NA",
"last_recommendation_time":
0,
"last_action":
"NA",
"last_action_time":
0,
"last_reason":
"NA",
"isolation_status":
"Health"}, {
"node_guid":
"0x0c42a103005bf438",
"port_guid":
"0x0c42a103005bf438",
"port_number":
1,
"last_isolation":
0,
"last_deisolation":
0,
"last_health":
0,
"link_type":
"host_switch",
"last_recommendation":
"NA",
"last_recommendation_time":
0,
"last_action":
"NA",
"last_action_time":
0,
"last_reason":
"NA",
"isolation_status":
"Health"}]
Status Code:
200 - Ok
Description: Triggers system dump to collect data from ALM
URL: POST ufmRestV2/plugin/alm/alm/sys_dump
Request Data: N/A
Status Code:
200 - System_dump ID located at the location field in the header
Description: Gets system dump for ALM
URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/alm/alm/sys_dump/<system_dup_id>
Request Data: N/A
Status Code:
200 - Ok - Once the system dump procedure is completed, a compressed file containing the system dump is provided
404 - "Not Found" - The system dump is not found
409 - "Conflict - The system dump procedure is in progress