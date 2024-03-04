Events Policy REST API
Description – these interfaces are used for retrieving information on and updating existing event policies in UFM
Request URL – /ufmRest/app/events_policy
Main operations
Get all events policies
Get an events policy using its ID
Update a specific events policy
Description – retrieve information on all events policies in UFM
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/events_policy/
Request Content Type – Application/json
Request Data – N/A
Response
{ "133": { "severity": "Minor", "to_snmp": false, "use_alarm": true, "threshold": 10.0, "to_syslog": false, "policy_object": "Port", "duration": 300, "to_ui": true, "to_mail": false, "call_script": false, "to_log": true, "description": "Port Normalized Transmit Wait", "action":"Isolated" }, "130": { "severity": "Minor", "to_snmp": false, "use_alarm": true, "threshold": 1.0, "to_syslog": false, "policy_object": "Port", "duration": 0, "to_ui": true, "to_mail": false, "call_script": false, "to_log": true, "description": "Non-optimal link width" } }
Possible Filters – may be used to filter the request:
ids – retrieves information on events policies per ID
Example:
GET /ufmRest/app/events_policy?ids=133,135
Status Codes
200 – OK
Description – retrieve information on an events policy using its ID
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/events_policy/<policy_id>
Request Content Type – Application/json
Request Data – N/A
Response
{ "severity": "Minor", "to_snmp": false, "use_alarm": true, "threshold": 10.0, "to_syslog": false, "policy_object": "Port", "duration": 300, "to_ui": true, "to_mail": false, "call_script": false, "to_log": true, "description": "Port Normalized Transmit Wait", "action":"Isolated" }
Status Codes
200 – OK
Description – update an existing events policy using its ID
Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/app/events_policy/<policy_id>
Request Content Type – Application/json
Request Data
{ "duration": 10, "to_log": true, "to_syslog": true, "to_snmp": true, "to_ui": true, "to_mail": true, "use_alarm": true, "threshold": 10, "call_script":true, "severity": "Warning", "action": "Isolated" }
Response – N/A
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – BAD REQUEST
Description – update multiple existing event policies
Request URL – PATCH /ufmRest/app/events_policy
Request Content Type – Application/json
Request Data
[ { "name": "64", "to_log": true, "to_mail": false, "to_snmp": false, "to_syslog": false, "to_ui": true, "use_alarm": false }, { "name": "65", "to_log": true, "to_mail": false, "to_snmp": false, "to_syslog": false, "to_ui": true, "use_alarm": true }, { "name": "66", "to_log": true, "to_mail": false, "to_snmp": false, "to_syslog": false, "to_ui": true, "use_alarm": false } ]
Response – N/A
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – BAD REQUEST