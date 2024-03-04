On This Page
Non-Optimal Links REST API
Description – get the default action of non-optimal links between the ports
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/non_optimal_ports
Request Content Type – application/json
Response
{
"bad_port_action":
"ignore"}
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – bad request
Description – updates the action on the non-optimal links between the ports. Possible actions: "ignore", "reset", and "disable".
Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/app/non_optimal_ports
Request Content Type – application/json
Request Data
{
"bad_port_action":
"ignore"}
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – bad request
Description – run an immediate action on all the non-optimal links between the ports. Possible actions: "ignore", "reset", and "disable".
Request URL – POST /ufmRest/app/non_optimal_ports/action_on_port
Request Content Type – application/json
Request Data
{
"bad_port_action":
"ignore"}
Status Codes
201 – created
400 – bad request