On This Page
SNMP REST API
Description: Registers switches to receive traps to the specified hosts
URL: POST ufmRestV2/plugin/snmp/register
Request Content Type – Application/json
Request Data:
{ “switches”: [“
0.0.
0.0”, “
1.1.
1.1”], “hosts”: [“
1.2.
3.4”] }
Notes:
Request data is needed only to define specific switches and hosts, by default, all switches are registered to send traps to the plugin
Hosts are optional, specified switches are registered to send traps to the plugin by default
Response: N/A
Status Codes:
200 – Ok
400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)
500 - internal error
Description: Unregisters switches to stop sending traps to the specified hosts
URL: POST ufmRestV2/plugin/snmp/unregister
Request Content Type – Application/json
Request Data:
{ “switches”: [“
0.0.
0.0”, “
1.1.
1.1”], “hosts”: [“
1.2.
3.4”] }
Notes:
Request data is needed only to define specific switches and hosts, by default, all switches are unregistered
Hosts are optional, specified switches are unregistered to stop sending traps to the plugin by default
Response: N/A
Status Codes:
200 – Ok
400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)
500 - internal error
Description: Enables sending the specified traps from all switches
URL: POST ufmRestV2/plugin/snmp/enable_trap
Request Content Type – Application/json
Request Data:
{ “traps”: [“trap1”, “trap2”] }
Response: N/A
Status Codes:
200 – Ok
400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)
500 - internal error
Description: Disable the sending of specified traps from all switches
URL: POST ufmRestV2/plugin/snmp/disable_trap
Request Content Type – Application/json
Request Data:
{ “traps”: [“trap1”, “trap2”] }
Response: N/A
Status Codes:
200 – Ok
400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)
500 - internal error
Description: Gets a list of registered switches
URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/snmp/switch_list
Request Data: N/A
Response Content Type – Application/json
Response:
[“
0.0.
0.0”, “
1.1.
1.1”]
Status Codes:
200 – Ok
400– bad request (bad or missing parameters)
500 - internal error
Description: Gets a list of monitored traps
URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/snmp/trap_list
Request: N/A
Response:
[“trap1”, “trap2”, “trap3”]
Status Codes:
200 – Ok
400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)
500 - internal error
Description: Returns a release version
URL: POST ufmRestV2/plugin/snmp/version
Request: N/A
Response Content Type – Application/json
Status Codes:
200 – Ok
400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)