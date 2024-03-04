NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide v6.16.0
Unhealthy Ports REST API

  • Description – Manages unhealthy ports in OpenSM

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/unhealthy_ports

  • Main Operations

    • Get unhealthy ports

    • Mark unhealthy ports as healthy

    • Mark healthy ports as unhealthy

Get Unhealthy Ports

  • Description – Gets all ports that are marked as healthy from OpenSM

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/unhealthy_ports

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    [
    {
        "PeerLID": "18", 
        "PeerPortNumber": 6, 
        "UnhealthyPortNumber": 1, 
        "PeerGUID": "248a070300f88fe0", 
        "PeerPort": "switch-ec4034/6", 
        "UnhealthyNode": "r-dmz-ufm135", 
        "UnhealthyPort": "r-dmz-ufm135/HCA-1/1", 
        "State": "Info", 
        "PeerPortDname": "6", 
        "Condition": "MANUAL", 
        "PeerNode": "switch-ec4034", 
        "StatusTime": "Wed Apr 29 00:05:32 2020", 
        "UnhealthyPortDname": "HCA-1/1", 
        "UnhealthyGUID": "248a0703002e628e"
    }
]

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

Mark Unhealthy Ports as Healthy

  • Description – Marks unhealthy ports or devices as healthy. Once device GUID is passed as a parameter, its unhealthy ports are marked as healthy.

  • Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/app/unhealthy_ports

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Request Data

    "ports":[  
      "0002c9030060dc20_10"
   ],
   “devices”:[
            “0002c9030060dc20”
   ],
   "ports_policy":"HEALTHY"

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – bad request

Mark Healthy Ports as Unhealthy

  • Description – Mark healthy ports as unhealthy, and send the action that you want to apply on this port
    Action: ["no_discover", "isolate"]

  • Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/app/unhealthy_ports

  • URL Parameters:

    • force_set: An optional boolean value. If set to true, will set the port as unhealthy in the policy file without validating if the port exists.
      Request Example: /ufmRest/app/unhealthy_ports?force_set=true

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Request Data

    {
   "ports":[
      "0002c9030060dc20_10"
   ],
   "ports_policy":"UNHEALTHY",
   "action":"no_discover"
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – bad request

Mark All Unhealthy Ports as Healthy at Once

  • Description – Marks a list of ports as unhealthy in the UFM server. If the optional boolean value is set to true, the REST API sets the port as unhealthy in the policy file without validating if the port exists. (This parameter allows setting non-discovered or disabled ports as unhealthy)

  • Request URL – POST https://10.209.36.126/ufmRest/app/unhealthy_ports

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Request Data

    {
  "ports": [
    "ALL"
  ],
  "ports_policy": "HEALTHY"
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

Connectivity

  • Description – Gets unhealthy port.

  • Request URL – GET app/unhealthy_ports.

  • Parameter:

    • Connectivity

      • host-to-switch

      • switch-to-switch

Example: /ufmRestV2/app/unhealthy_ports?connectivity=host-to-switch

Delete Policies

  • Description: Deletes unhealthy/healthy ports from health policy file.

  • Request URL: DELETE app/unhealthy_ports/policy

  • Request data- List of strings:

    • Port names - Deletes all the ports specified in the list.

    • Device GUID - Deletes all the ports in the health policy of that specified device GUID.

    • all_healthy - Deletes all the healthy ports in the health policy.

  • Status Codes-

    • 200 – OK

  • Response:
    A list of deleted ports.

Get Healthy Policy Ports

  • Description: Retrieves all unhealthy/healthy ports from the health policy file.

  • Request URL: Get app/unhealthy_ports/policy

  • Request data

    • device_guid: Enables you to group ports by device.

  • Status Codes:

    • 200-OK

  • Response:

    [
    {
        "node_guid": "248a070300f88fe0",
        "port_number": 6,
        "policy": Healthy,
        "action":””,
        "last_updated": "Wed Apr 29 00:05:32 2020",
        "node_description": "r-dmz-ufm135",
        "node_name": "r-dmz-ufm135/HCA-1/1",
        "capabilities": "mark_port_unhealthy",
    }
]

Get Healthy Policy Devices

  • Description – Retrieves all devices from the health policy.

  • Request URL – Get app/unhealthy_ports/policy_devices

  • Status Codes:

    • 200-OK

  • Response:

    [
    {
        "guid": "248a070300f88fe0",
        "type": host,
        "name":” r-dmz-ufm135/HCA-1/1”,
        "number_of_policies”: 7
    }
]

