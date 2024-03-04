On This Page
Update Credentials REST API
Description – allows users to get devices credentials in UFM
Request – GET /ufmRest/resources/systems/<dev_name>/credentials?credential_types=<type>
The type parameter may be any of the following:
SSH_Server
SSH_Switch
MLNX-OS
IPMI
Response Data
[ { "type": "IPMI", "user": "admin", "port": 623, "timeout": "N\/A", "name": "IPMI", "credentials": "admin" } ]
Request Content Type – application/json
Notes
If connected through HTTP the API will return asterisks (***) instead of actual text
If connected through HTTPS the API will return the actual password instead of asterisks
Status Codes
200 – credentials were updated successfully
400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)
404 – system not found
Description – allows users to get siet credentials in UFM
Request – GET /ufmRest/resources/sites/<site_name>/credentials?credential_types=<type>
The type parameter may be any of the following:
SSH_Server
SSH_Switch
MLNX-OS
IPMI
Response Data
[ { "type": "IPMI", "user": "admin", "port": 623, "timeout": "N\/A", "name": "IPMI", "credentials": "admin" } ]
Request Content Type – application/json
Notes
If connected through HTTP the API will return asterisks (***) instead of actual text
If connected through HTTPS the API will return the actual password instead of asterisks
Status Codes
200 – credentials were updated successfully
400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)
Description – allows users to update devices credentials in UFM
Request – PUT /ufmRest/resources/systems/<name1>,<name2>,…/credentialsWarning
<name1> and <name2> are the system's <name> attribute that should be updated.
Request Data
} "type": "SSH_Server"/"SSH_Switch"/"IPMI"/"SNMP"/"TELNET"/"MLNX_OS", "user": "<username>", "password": "<password>", "port": <port>*, "timeout": <timeout>* "use_manual_ip": true/false, "ip": <ip> }Warning
The value of this attribute can only be an integer and not a string.
Request Content Type – application/json
Notes
The “type” attribute is mandatory. The rest of the attributes are optional
If the “user” and “password” attributes were not updated before, the first update should contain both attributes
Response
Status Codes
200 – credentials were updated successfully
400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)
404 – system not found
Description – allows users to update site credentials in UFM
Request – PUT /ufmRest/resources/sites/<site_name>/credentials
Request Data
{ "type": "SSH_Server"/"SSH_Switch"/"IPMI"/"SNMP"/"TELNET"/"MLNX_OS", "user": "<username>", "password": "<password>", "port": <port>, "timeout": <timeout> }
Request Content Type – application/json
Notes
The default site name is “default”
The “type” attribute is mandatory. The rest of the attributes are optional.
If the “user” and “password” attributes were not updated before, the first update should contain both attributes
Response – N/A
Status Codes
200 – credentials were updated successfully
400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)
404 – system not found