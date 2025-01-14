Logging REST API

Tz is an optional timezone and defaults to utc. Must be one of these values .

Length is an optional limit on the number of returned lines and defaults to configuration option max_history_lines (100000)

Event Source is an optional parameter that is only valid if the log type is 'Event'. It must be specified as either 'device' or 'link'.Request Content Type – Application/json

Response – the HTTP Response Location Header will contain URI with job ID created for generating the file. Once the job is successfully finished, its summary field will have the following format:

Copy Copied! { "result_exceeds_limit" : false , "file_name" : "event_history_admin" , "limit" : 10000 }

Where limit is the given/default length, result_exceeds_limit indicates whether increasing the limit will return more data, and file_name points to the result file. The file can be obtained by using: