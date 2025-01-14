On This Page
Mirroring REST API
Description – allows performing mirroring actions on ports of FDR, HDR, QDR, and EDR Mellanox switches
Request URL – /ufmRest/app/mirrorings
Main Operations
Create a mirroring template
Update a mirroring template
Get a mirroring template
Delete a mirroring template
Port mirroring action
Description – allows users to create a mirroring template that will be later applied on a specific port
Request URL – POST /ufmRest/app/mirrorings
Request Content Type – application/json
Request Data
{
"system_id":
"<system_id>",
"target_port":
"<target_port_id>",
"packet_size":
"<packet_size>",
"service_level":
"<service_level>"}
Status Codes
200 – mirroring template created successfully
400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)
Description – allows users to update an existing mirroring template
Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/app/mirrorings
Request Content Type – application/json
Request Data
{
"system_id":
"<system_id>",
"target_port":
"<target_port_id>",
"packet_size":
"<packet_size>",
"service_level":
"<service_level>"}
Status Codes
200 – mirroring template created successfully
400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)
Description – retrieves information on an existing mirroring template using system ID
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/mirrorings/<system_id>
Request Content Type – application/json
Request Data
{
"target_port": {
"number":
9,
"module":
"N/A",
"physical_state":
"Link Up",
"peer":
"0002c903000e0b73_1",
"enabled_speed": [
"2.5 Gbps",
"5.0 Gbps",
"10.0 Gbps",
"14.0 Gbps",
"25.0 Gbps"],
"mirror":
"disable",
"guid":
"e41d2d0300167ee0",
"enabled_width": [
"1x",
"4x"],
"supported_width": [
"1x",
"4x"],
"severity":
"Minor",
"logical_state":
"Armed",
"capabilities": [
"enable",
"reset"],
"active_speed":
"10.0 Gbps",
"lid":
10,
"description":
"Switch IB Port",
"supported_speed": [
"2.5 Gbps",
"5.0 Gbps",
"10.0 Gbps",
"14.0 Gbps",
"25.0 Gbps"],
"systemID":
"e41d2d0300167ee0",
"tier":
4,
"path":
"default(2) / Switch: r-ufm-sw63 / NA / 9",
"name":
"e41d2d0300167ee0_9",
"active_width":
"4x",
"dname":
"9",
"mtu":
4096,
"external_number":
9},
"packet_size":
200,
"service_level":
5}
Status Codes
200 – mirroring template created successfully
400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)
Description – allows users to delete an existing mirroring template using system ID
Request URL – DELETE /ufmRest/app/mirrorings/<system_id>
Request Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
200 – mirroring template created successfully
400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)
Description – allows users to perform the mirroring action on a specific port
Request URL – POST /ufmRest/app/mirrorings/action
Request Content Type – application/json
Request Data
{
"port_id":
"<port_id>",
"action":
"enable,disable",
"rx":
true,
false,
"tx":
true,
false}
Status Codes
200 – mirroring template created successfully
400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)