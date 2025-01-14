OpenSM Static Topology Configuration REST API

Alongside the dynamic discovery of the InfiniBand network, OpenSM can also function with a static network configuration. This static configuration is specified in a configuration file topoconfig.conf , which is by default located at /opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/topoconfig.conf .

To enable OpenSM to operate with static network configurations, you need to set the appropriate mode in the OpenSM configuration file located at /opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/opensm.conf .

When UFM is set to use static configuration (as defined in the gv.cfg file), OpenSM will be configured accordingly during the UFM service startup.