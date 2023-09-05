NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.12.1
Appendix – UFM Migration

Overview

UFM migration enables backup and restores UFM configuration files.

Backup UFM configuration

By default, the following folders (placed in /opt/ufm/files) are being backed up:

  • conf

  • dashboardViews

  • licenses

  • networkViews

  • scripts

  • sqlite

  • templates/user-defined

  • ufmhealth/scripts

  • userdata

  • users_preferences

Warning

The user may also backup the UFM historical telemetry data ("-t" argument).

UFM (Bare Metal)

/opt/ufm/scripts/ufm_backup.sh --help
usage: ufm_backup.pyc [-h] [-f BACKUP_FILE] [-t]

Optional Arguments

-h

--help

show this help message and exit

-f

--backup-file BACKUP_FILE

full path of zip file to be generated

-t

--telemetry

backup UFM historical telemetry

UFM Docker Container

  1. Backup UFM configuration. Run:

    docker exec ufm /opt/ufm/scripts/ufm_backup.sh

  2. Copy the backup file from UFM docker container to the host. Run:

    docker cp ufm:/root/<backup file> <path on host>

UFM Appliance

  1. Backup UFM configuration. Run:

    ufm data backup [with-telemetry]

  2. Upload the backup file to a remote host. Run:

    ufm data upload <backup file> <upload URL>

Warning

More details can be found in the log file /tmp/ufm_backup.log.


Restore UFM Configuration

Warning

All folders which are a part of the UFM backup are restored (filter is done during the backup stage).

UFM Bare Metal

/opt/ufm/scripts/ufm_restore.sh --help
usage: ufm_restore.pyc [-h] -f BACKUP_FILE [-u] [-v]

Optional Arguments

-h

--help

show this help message and exit

-f BACKUP_FILE

--backup-file BACKUP_FILE

full path of zip file generated by backup script

-u

--upgrade

upgrades the restored UFM files

-v

--verbose

makes the operation more talkative

UFM Docker Container

  1. Stop UFM. Run:

    docker exec ufm /etc/init.d/ufmd stop

  2. Copy the backup file from the host into UFM docker container. Run:

    docker cp <backup file> ufm:/tmp/<backup file>

  3. Restore UFM configuration. Run:

    docker exec ufm /opt/ufm/scripts/ufm_restore.sh -f /tmp/<backup file> [--upgrade]

  4. Start UFM. Run:

    docker exec ufm /etc/init.d/ufmd start

UFM Appliance

  1. Stop UFM. Run:

    no ufm start

  2. Copy the backup file from a remote host into UFM appliance. Run:

    ufm data fetch <download URL>

  3. Restore UFM configuration. Run:

    ufm data restore <backup file>

  4. Start UFM. Run:

    ufm start

Warning

When restoring the UFM configuration from host to a container, the following parameters in /opt/ufm/files/conf/gv.cfg may be reset the following:

  • fabric_interface

  • ufma_interfaces

  • mgmt_interface

Warning

UFM configuration upgrade during restore is not supported in UFM Appliance GEN2/GEN2.5

More details can be found in the log files /tmp/ufm_restore.log and /tmp/ufm_restore_upgrade.log
