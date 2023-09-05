Changes and New Features
This section lists the new and changed features in this software version.
The items listed in the table below apply to all UFM license types.
Feature
Description
Managed Switches - Sysinfo Mechanism
Added the ability to save switches inventory data into JSON format files and present the latest fetched switches data upon UFM start-up. The saved switches data is available UFM upon system dump. Refer to Appendix - Managed Switches Configuration Info Persistency
REST over RDMA Plugin
Introduced security improvements (allowed read-only options in remote ibdiagnet) and added support for Telemetry API. Refer to rest-rdma Plugin.
Events and Notifications
Added support for indicating potential switch ASIC failure by detecting a defined percentage of unhealthy switch ports. Refer to Additional Configuration (Optional)
SHARP AM Multi-Port
Added support for detecting IB fabric interface failure and automatic failover to an alternative active port in SHARP Aggregation Manager (AM). Refer to Multi-port SM
UFM System Dump
Added support for downloading the generated UFM system dump. Refer to UFM System Dump Tab
UFM REST API
Added support for adding or removing hosts to Partition key (PKey) assignments (when adding/removing hosts, all the related host GUIDs are assigned to/removed from the PKey). Refer to Add Host REST API
UFM System Dump Improvements including Creating New System Dump API
UFM SLURM Integration
Enhanced UFM SLURM integration; allow flexible configuration of PKey and SHARP resources usage. Refer to Appendix - UFM SLURM Integration
UFM HA
Improved UFM HA configuration by setting UFM HA nodes using IP addresses only (removed the need of using hostnames and sync interface names). Refer to Configuring UFM Docker in HA Mode and Installing UFM Server Software for High Availability
Managed Switch Operations
Added support for persistent enablement/disablement of managed switches ports. Refer to Ports Window
UFM SDK
Created a script to get TopX data by category. Refer to UFM Aggregation TopX README.md file
Proxy Authentication
Added option to delegate authentication to a proxy. Refer to Delegate Authentication to a Proxy
UFM Initial Settings
Removed the requirement to set the IPoIB address to the main IB interface used by UFM/SM (gv.cfg → fabric_interface)
Port auto-isolation
Symbol BER warning does not trigger port auto-isolation, only symbol BER error
MFT Package
Integrated with MFT version 4.23.0-104
For bare metal installation of UFM, it is required to install MLNX_OFED 5.X (or newer) before the UFM installation.
Please make sure to use the UFM installation package that is compatible with your setup as detailed in Bare Metal Deployment Requirements.
The following distributions are no longer supported in UFM:
RH7.0-RH7.7 / CentOS7.0-CentOS7.7
SLES12 / SLES 15
EulerOS2.2 / EulerOS2.3
Mellanox Care (MCare) Integration
UFM on VM (UFM with remote fabric collector)
Logical server auditing
UFM high availability script - /etc/init.d/ufmha - is no longer supported
The UFM Multi-site portal feature will be deprecated in the upcoming SW release targeted to April 2023
Logical Elements tab - Removed as of UFM Enterprise v6.12.0
In order to continue working with /etc/init.d/ufmha options, use the same options using the /etc/init.d/ufmd script.
For example:
Instead of using /etc/init.d/ufmha model_restart, please use /etc/init.d/ufmd model_restart (on the primary UFM server)
Instead of using /etc/init.d/ufmha sharp_restart, please use /etc/init.d/ufmd sharp_restart (on the primary UFM server)
The same goes for any other option that was supported on the /etc/init.d/ufmha script