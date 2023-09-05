NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.12.1
This section lists the new and changed features in this software version.

Warning

For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, please refer to Changes and New Features History.

Warning

The items listed in the table below apply to all UFM license types.

Feature

Description

Managed Switches - Sysinfo Mechanism

Added the ability to save switches inventory data into JSON format files and present the latest fetched switches data upon UFM start-up. The saved switches data is available UFM upon system dump. Refer to Appendix - Managed Switches Configuration Info Persistency

REST over RDMA Plugin

Introduced security improvements (allowed read-only options in remote ibdiagnet) and added support for Telemetry API. Refer to rest-rdma Plugin.

Events and Notifications

Added support for indicating potential switch ASIC failure by detecting a defined percentage of unhealthy switch ports. Refer to Additional Configuration (Optional)

SHARP AM Multi-Port

Added support for detecting IB fabric interface failure and automatic failover to an alternative active port in SHARP Aggregation Manager (AM). Refer to Multi-port SM

UFM System Dump

Added support for downloading the generated UFM system dump. Refer to UFM System Dump Tab

UFM REST API

Added support for adding or removing hosts to Partition key (PKey) assignments (when adding/removing hosts, all the related host GUIDs are assigned to/removed from the PKey). Refer to Add Host REST API

UFM System Dump Improvements including Creating New System Dump API

UFM SLURM Integration

Enhanced UFM SLURM integration; allow flexible configuration of PKey and SHARP resources usage. Refer to Appendix - UFM SLURM Integration

UFM HA

Improved UFM HA configuration by setting UFM HA nodes using IP addresses only (removed the need of using hostnames and sync interface names). Refer to Configuring UFM Docker in HA Mode and Installing UFM Server Software for High Availability

Managed Switch Operations

Added support for persistent enablement/disablement of managed switches ports. Refer to Ports Window

UFM SDK

Created a script to get TopX data by category. Refer to UFM Aggregation TopX README.md file

Proxy Authentication

Added option to delegate authentication to a proxy. Refer to Delegate Authentication to a Proxy

UFM Initial Settings

Removed the requirement to set the IPoIB address to the main IB interface used by UFM/SM (gv.cfg → fabric_interface)

Port auto-isolation

Symbol BER warning does not trigger port auto-isolation, only symbol BER error

MFT Package

Integrated with MFT version 4.23.0-104

Warning

For bare metal installation of UFM, it is required to install MLNX_OFED 5.X (or newer) before the UFM installation.

Please make sure to use the UFM installation package that is compatible with your setup as detailed in Bare Metal Deployment Requirements.

Unsupported Functionalities/Features

The following distributions are no longer supported in UFM:

  • RH7.0-RH7.7 / CentOS7.0-CentOS7.7

  • SLES12 / SLES 15

  • EulerOS2.2 / EulerOS2.3

  • Mellanox Care (MCare) Integration

  • UFM on VM (UFM with remote fabric collector)

  • Logical server auditing

  • UFM high availability script - /etc/init.d/ufmha - is no longer supported

  • The UFM Multi-site portal feature will be deprecated in the upcoming SW release targeted to April 2023

  • Logical Elements tab - Removed as of UFM Enterprise v6.12.0

Warning

In order to continue working with /etc/init.d/ufmha options, use the same options using the /etc/init.d/ufmd script.

For example:

Instead of using /etc/init.d/ufmha model_restart, please use /etc/init.d/ufmd model_restart (on the primary UFM server)

Instead of using /etc/init.d/ufmha sharp_restart, please use /etc/init.d/ufmd sharp_restart (on the primary UFM server)
The same goes for any other option that was supported on the /etc/init.d/ufmha script
