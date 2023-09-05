Changes and New Features History

Rev 6.11.0

UFM Discovery and Device Management InBand autosicovery of switchs' IP addresses using ibdiagnet

Discovering the device's PSID and FW version using ibdiagnet by default instead of using an SM vendor plugin

CPU Affinity Enabling the user to control CPU affinity of UFM's major processes

gRPC API Added support for streaming UFM REST API data over gRPC as part of new UFM plugin. Refer to GRPC-Streamer Plugin

Telemetry Added support for flexible counters infrastructure (ability to change counter sets that are sampled by the UFM)

Updated the set of available counters for Telemetry (removed General counters from default view: Row BER, Effective BER and Device Temperature.

Now available through the secondary telemetry instance). Refer to Secondary Telemetry



EFS UFM Plugin Added support for streaming UFM events data to FluentD destination as part of a new UFM plugin. Refer to UFM Telemetry Fluent Streaming (TFS) Plugin

General UI Enhancements • Displayed columns of all tables are persistent per user, with the option to restore defaults. Refer to Displayed Columns

• Improved look and feel in Network Map. Refer to Network Map

• Added Reveal Uptime to the general tab in the devices information tabs. Refer to Device General Tab

High Availability Deployment Added support for joining a new UFM device into the HA pair without stopping the UFM HA (in case of a secondary UFM node permanent failure). For more information, refer to Installing UFM Server Software for High Availability

Changed UFM HA package installation command parameters. For more information, refer to Installing UFM Server Software for High Availability

REST APIs Added support for PKey filtering for default session data. Refer to Get Default Monitoring Session Data by PKey Filtering.

Added support for filtering session data by groups. Refer to Monitoring Sessions REST API.

Added support for resting all unhealthy ports at once. Refer to Mark All Unhealthy Ports as Healthy at Once

Added support for presenting system uptime in UFM REST API. Refer to Systems REST API.

Deployment Installation UFM installation is now based on Conda-4.12 (or newer) for python3.9 environment and third party packages deployments.

NVIDIA SHARP Software Updated NVIDIA SHARP software version to v3.1.1.

UFM Logical Elements UFM Logical Elements (Environments, Logical Servers, Networks) views are deprecated and will no longer be available starting from UFM v6.12.0 (January 2023 release)

Rev 6.10.0

System health enhancements Add support for the periodic fabric health report, and reflected the ports' results in UFM's dashboard

UFM Plugins Management Add support for plugin management via UFM web UI

UFM Extended Status Add support for showing UFM's current processes status (via shell script)

Added REST API for exposing UFM readiness

Failover to Other Ports Add support for SM and UFM Telemetry failover to other ports on the local machine

UFM Appliance Upgrade Added a set of REST APIs for supporting the UFM Appliance upgrade

Configuration Audit Add support for tracking changes made in major UFM configuration files (UFM, SM, SHARP, Telemetry)

UFM Plugins Add support for new SDK plugins

Telemetry Add support for statistics processing based on UFM telemetry csv format

UFM High Availability Installation UFM high availability installation has changed and it is now based on an independent high availability package which should be deployed in addition to the UFM Enterprise standalone package. for further details about the new UFM high availability installation, please refer to - Installing UFM Server Software for High Availability

Rev 6.9.0

NDR Support Full E2E NDR including ConnectX-7 HCAs Family (Discovery and Monitoring)

Cable FW burn Add support for multiple switches with multiple FW images burning

Events Add support for monitoring and alerting on cable transceiver temperatures over threshold

Improve SM traps handling (offloading SM traps handling to a separated process)

Add option for setting events persistency (keeping max last X events) for showing upon UFM startup

Add option for consolidating similar events on the UFM Web UI Events Log View

SHARP Add support for failover to secondary bond port in case of IB interface failure

Add option to override SHARP smx_sock_interface based on UFM fabric_interface (gv.cfg)

Add option to set SHARP AM ib_port_guid based on UFM fabric_interface (gv.cfg)

SM Add support for tracking SM configuration changes (configuration history)

Add support for pkey assignment validation (for user defined pkey assignment only)

Client Certificate Authentication Add support for client certificate authentication

Add option to push bootstrap certificate to the UFM via REST API

Configuration Migration (backup / restore) Add option to migrate UFM configuration from bare metal UFM to a docker container based UFM

MFT Integration Enhancement Add support for MFT based operation (FW burning, cable info) while m_key / vs_key are configured on SM

Logging Adding option to configure UFM log folder location

UFM Health Add option for users to add customized health tests based on scripts (Python / Bash)

Web UI Enhancements Add support for user defined modular UFM dashboard views (based on available list of pre-defined panels)

Add support for UFM dashboard timeline (for viewing historical dashboard views)

Enhance the dashboard inventory view for showing elements (HCAs, Switches, Cables, Gateways, Routers) by version

Add support for user defined modular UFM telemetry persistent dashboard (Telemetry View)

Adding option for viewing Web client data based on local client time or UFM server time

Add option to select UFM look and feel between dark mode and light mode (default is light mode)

Add support for hierarchical view when presenting the network map elements.

Add option for selecting the displayed columns for all data tables.

Add option for exporting all table data into CSV (not only the current displayed page data)

Improved view of the ports table (port name, speed and width)

Add option to show disabled/down ports

Add support for Web UI usage statistics collection

Add option for sending test email

Telemetry Add support for updating Telemetry package within installed UFM Enterprise.

UFM Plugins Add support for running UFM plugins within UFM docker container

Add support for AHX monitoring plugin

Supported OSs Add support for installing UFM on Ubuntu18 (Standalone and High availability modes)

Add support for installing UFM on CentOS 7.9/Redhat7.9

Add support for installing UFM on FAIR OS 22.03

Rev 6.8

UFM Telemetry Changed the Telemetry infrastructure from UFM Telemetry docker container to UFM Telemetry bare metal

Performance improvements for supporting telemetry on large scale fabrics (up to 216,000 ports fabric)

Live sessions enhancements – adding support for multiple telemetry sessions based on one UFM Telemetry instance

Add support for collecting historical telemetry (all fabric ports counters) by default

Unhealthy Ports Add option (configurable) for automatically Isolating ports which were detected with high BER

Add option to present unhealthy port table by the connection type (switch-switch or switch-host).

Add option to mark selected device as unhealthy

UFM Plugins – REST over RDMA Add support for REST API over RDMA plugin (allowing execution of UFM REST API requests over the InfiniBand fabric)

Add ability to run Linux command line command, including ibdiagnet, over rdma

UFM Plugins – NDT Add support for NDT (CSV formatted topology) comparison with UFM fabric detected topology

Fabric Validation Tests Add context menu options for selected results of fabric validation tests based of UFM model objects (Devices and Ports).

Add support for Socket-direct mode reporting (Inventory)

Add support for SHARP Aggregation Manager health tests

Add support for Tree Topology Analysis support in UFM

Events Policy Add new category for Events Policy – Security

Add new UFM events indicating Pkey assignment of guids and removal of guids from Pkey

Add new UFM events which are triggered when duplicated node or port GUIDs are detected in the fabric

Add new event for indicating switch down reported by SM

UFM SDK Add option to get topology via UFM REST API and stream it out to an external destination

Virtualization Add option to assign selected virtual ports to a specified PKEY (via UFM Web UI)

Cable Information Showing Link grade in Cable info

Network Map Add support for network map topology persistency on server side.

UFM Web UI Add option to copy and paste tables content ( GUIDS and LIDS ) via UFM Web UI

UFM Authentication Add support for token based authentication

UFM Slurm Integration Add several UFM-SLURM Integration Improvements

UFM Docker container Several docker Enhancement mainly for improving the deployment procedure

SM Configuration Setting AR (Adaptive Routing) Up Down as the default routing configuration in UFM / SM ( for new UFM installations )

UFM REST API Add Support for CloudX API in UFM for OpenStack integration and allow auto provisioning of the InfiniBand fabric

NDR support Add support for discovering and monitoring Nvidia NDR switches.

Installation Updated UFM installation to run without docker dependencies (docker service is no longer required for the UFM installation)

Supported OSs Add support for installing UFM on CentOS 8 stream, kernel 5.4

UFM High Availability Add support for independent high availability package (based on Pacemaker and DRBD) which server as the basis for UFM containers high availability deployment

Rev 6.7

UFM Telemetry-based monitoring Changed UFM's monitoring mechanism to be based on UFM Telemetry instead of IBPM (for both default and live telemetry sessions)

IB router & IB gateway monitoring Added support for monitoring of InfiniBand router and gateway ports

SHARP aggregation manager events Added support for showing SHARP aggregation manager events in UFM

SHARP over UCX Added support fAdded support for automatically isolating ports with high BER (with monitoring being performed based on the Symbol BER)or running SHARP aggregation manager over UCX

Periodic topology check Added support for periodic run of topology comparisons and reporting of topology changes against preset topology

Visual topology difference Added option to view visual-representation of topology changes in the network topology map (as compared to a "master" or user-defined topology)

System dump for externally managed switches Added support for collecting system dump for externally managed switches

Syslog settings via web UI Added support for configuring UFM syslog settings via UFM web UI

Upgrade for group of switches Added support for software/firmware upgrade for a group of switches

NDR switches readiness Added support for discovery and management of NDR switches

Transition to file-based storage Transitioned from Mysql to SQlite DB for persistent model objects

Counters over threshold Added support for showing telemetry counters over a predefined threshold when using historical statistic collection

HDR cables burning Added support for burning HDR cable transceivers for selected switches

Dragonfly+ topology analysis Added fabric validation test to validate an existing Dragonfly+ topology

Form-based authentication Added support for enhanced authentication mechanism for UFM REST API

Web UI enhancements Context switch for events & alarms

Zoom-in and filtering options for network map

Updated live session members

Uploading ibdiagnet results Added option to upload periodic ibdiagnet results to any remote destination over SCP or SFTP

Telemetry API enhancements Added option to retrieve short counter format or specified counters only for monitoring session data REST API

SLURM integration enhancements Added support for token-based authentication, instead of basic authentication, to connect UFM

High BER ports list Added support for displaying all ports with high BER (from the Ports view) as well as the ability to mark them as unhealthy

OpenSM GUID list Added support for new OpenSM traps (UFM Events) which indicate activity in the fabric of unexpected OpenSM

UFM docker enhancements Added support for UFM docker installer container to simplify UFM container installation and upgrade procedures (for both standalone & HA deployments)

REST API Links API has been updated with two additional fields: source_port_name, destination_port_name.

BlueField DPUs support Added support for management of BlueField DPU devices in the fabric

Topology map enhancements Added support for selection and running of actions on multiple elements in network map

REST API The response format returned by the API endpoint at /ufmRest/resources/systems has changed. Please check this link for the updated API response format.

Rev 6.6.0

Licensing Added support for UFM subscription license

Periodic ibdiagnet Added ability to execute ibdiagnet periodically and collect the generated logs

Sysdump Added ability to perform sysdump on internally managed switches

Added ability to perform sysdump on hosts

Event streaming Added ability to stream UFM events via FluentBit plugin

Virtualization Added support for port virtualization including virtualization events

Telemetry Added support for new telemetry capabilities and showing historical data reports

Multiple rail optimization Added support for multiple rail optimization validation test ​

MCARE Added support for MCARE integration with UFM over REST API ​

Supported OS Added support for Red Hat and CentOS versions 7.7, 7.8, 8.1, and 8.2 ​

MLNX_OFED MLNX_OFED v5.1 integration for both regular and docker container deployments

Log history Added support for showing history of UFM, OpenSM, and Events logs

Multi-HCA grouping Added support for grouping Windows Multi-HCA

Congestion map Added support for traffic and congestion map for used-defined port group

IB Gateway Added support for IB Gateway discovery

IB Router Added support for IB Router discovery

Topology comparison Enhanced topology diff reports

Look and feel Updated look and feel to NVIDIA theme

Rev 6.5.2

New licensing mechanism Added support for the new UFM subscription license (keeping backward compatibility with old license file)

Periodic ibdiagnet execution Added the option to execute ibdiagnet command (using any supported flag) via UFM web UI

System dump for switches and hosts Added support for running and uploading system dump from internally managed switches and hosts via UFM web UI

Pagination Added support for paginating web UI tables for better responsiveness

PKey versioning Added support for PKey versioning to indicate PKey related changes

Integration with MCare Add support for UFM-Mellanox Care integration over UFM REST APIs

New supported OSs Add support for installing UFM on RHEL 7.7 and RHEL 7.8 and SLES 12 SP5

Rev 6.5.1

Large scale support improvements Improved the handling of IB Performance Monitoring (IBPM) statistic data and generation of events in UFM for large scale fabrics

Offloaded handling of topology changes of large scale fabrics to a new process in UFM

UFM Safe Startup Set all UFM ports to full membership upon UFM startup so that all UFM IB applications (e.g. OpenSM, IBPM, ibdiagnet) have full access to the IB fabric

IBPM Resiliency If UFM's fabric interface is configured as a bond, UFM restarts the IBPM on the secondary interface (the new active interface) if the active interface fails

Rev 6.5.0

Large scale support improvements Added support for running UFM in large scale setup (up to 40K nodes)

Multi-port SM Added an option to run UFM-SM on multiple pre-configured ports

Python3 support Unified UFM code to run using Python3 code for all supported distributions (RH7, RH8, SLES12, SLES15)

Python virtual environment support Used Python virtual environment to avoid UFM installation conflicts with system packages

Cable lifecycle events Added support for new cables lifecycle events (e.g. cable added, removed, changed location and duplicated)

Updating port speed via UFM Added REST API to control the rate limit of physical and virtual ports

Enhanced SM configuration via UFM Added REST API for updating SM congestion control and adaptive routing parameters

IB Gateway support Added support for discovery and monitoring of IB Gateway

Ports display Present all disabled ports as well for each device in the right ports tab

Externally managed switch reset option Added support for resetting externally managed switches

MetroX-2 system support Added support for MetroX-2 systems TQ8100-HS2F and TQ8200-HS2F

UFM-SHARP resources allocation integration Added REST API to allocate and deallocate SHARP resources

UFM Multisite Portal Single pane of glass to manage multiple UFMs in one console