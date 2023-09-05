Known Issues in This Release

N/A Description: Enabling a port for a managed switch fails in case that port is not disabled in a persistent way (this may occur in ports that were disabled on previous versions of UFM - prior to UFM v6.12.0)

Workaround: Set "persistent_port_operation=false” in gv.cfg to use non-persistent (legacy) disabling or enabling of the port. UFM restart is required.

Keywords: Disable, Enable, Port, Persistent

3346321 Description: Failover to another port (multi-port SM) will not work as expected in case UFM was deployed as a docker container

Workaround: Failover to another port (multi-port SM) works properly on UFM Bare-metal deployments

Keywords: Failover to another port, Multi-port SM

3348587 Description: Replacement of defected nodes in the HA cluster does not work when PCS version is 0.9.x

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Defected Node, HA Cluster, pcs version

3336769 Description: UFM-HA: In case the back-to-back interface is disabled or disconnected, the HA cluster will enter a split-brain state, and the "ufm_ha_cluster status" command will stop functioning properly.

Workaround: To resolve the issue: Connect or enable the back-to-back interface Run Copy Copied! pcs cluster start --all Follow instructions in Split-Brain Recovery in HA Installation.

Keywords: HA, Back-to-back Interface

3361160 Description: Upgrading UFM Enterprise from versions 6.8.0, 6.9.0 and 6.10.0 results in cleanup of UFM historical telemetry database (due to schema change). This means that the new telemetry data will be stored based on the new schema.

Workaround: To preserve the historical telemetry database data while upgrading from UFM version 6.8.0, 6.9.0 and 6.10.0, perform the upgrade in two phases. First, upgrade to UFM v6.11.0, and then upgrade to the latest UFM version (UFM v6.12.0 or newer). It is important to note that the upgrade process may take longer depending on the size of the historical telemetry database.

Keywords: UFM Historical Telemetry Database, Cleanup, Upgrade

