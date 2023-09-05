NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.12.1
Remote Location

Remote location tab is used to set a predefined remote location for the results of System Dump action on switches and hosts and for IBDiagnet executions.

remote-location-tab.png

Field

Description

Protocol

The protocol to use to move the dump file to the external storage (scp/sftp)

Server

Hostname or IP address of the server

Path

The path where dump files are saved

Username

Username for the server

Password

Respective password

After configuring these parameters, it would be possible for users to collect sysdumps for specific devices, groups, or links (through Network Map/Cables Window) by right-clicking the item and selecting System Dump.
