Installing UFM Server Software

The default UFM installation directory is /opt/ufm.

UFM Server installation options are:

  • Standalone

  • High Availability (HA) - Delivered in a separate package as of UFM v6.10.0.

  • Docker Container

The following processes might be interrupted during the installation process:

  • httpd (Apache2 in Ubuntu)

  • dhcpd

After installation:

  1. Activate the software license.

  2. Perform initial configuration.

Warning

Before you run UFM, ensure that all ports used by the UFM server for internal and external communication are open and available. For the list of ports, see Used Ports.

Installed Packages

A of UFM Enterprise v6.11.0, installation is based on Conda-4.12 (or newer) for Python3.9 environment and third-party packages deployments. The below-listed packages can be used for all supported operating systems.

Conda binaries

Conda Python Environment

_libgcc_mutex=0.1=main

appdirs==1.4.4

_openmp_mutex=5.1=1_gnu

apscheduler==3.9.1

c-ares=1.18.1=h7f8727e_0

asgiref==3.5.2

ca-certificates=2022.07.19=h06a4308_0

asn1crypto==1.5.1

curl=7.84.0=h5eee18b_0

attrs==21.4.0

krb5=1.19.2=hac12032_0

automat==20.2.0

ld_impl_linux-64=2.38=h1181459_1

bcrypt==3.2.2

libcurl=7.84.0=h91b91d3_0

cached-property==1.5.2

libedit=3.1.20210910=h7f8727e_0

cachetools==5.1.0

libev=4.33=h7f8727e_1

cairocffi==1.0.0

libffi=3.3=he6710b0_2

cairosvg==2.5.2

libgcc-ng=11.2.0=h1234567_1

carbon==1.1.10

libgomp=11.2.0=h1234567_1

certifi==2022.5.18

libnghttp2=1.46.0=hce63b2e_0

cffi==1.15.0

libssh2=1.10.0=h8f2d780_0

chardet==4.0.0

libstdcxx-ng=11.2.0=h1234567_1

charset-normalizer==2.0.12

ncurses=6.3=h5eee18b_3

click==8.1.3

openssl=1.1.1q=h7f8727e_0

constantly==15.1.0

pip=22.1.2=py39h06a4308_0

cryptography==37.0.2

python=3.9.12=h12debd9_1

cssselect==1.1.0

readline=8.1.2=h7f8727e_1

cssselect2==0.6.0

sqlite=3.39.2=h5082296_0

daemonize==2.5.0

tk=8.6.12=h1ccaba5_0

defusedxml==0.7.1

wheel=0.37.1=pyhd3eb1b0_0

distro==1.7.0

xz=5.2.5=h7f8727e_1

django==3.0.14

zlib=1.2.12=h7f8727e_2

django-piston3==0.3rc2

django-tagging==0.4.3

docker==5.0.3

ecdsa==0.17.0

flask==1.1.1

graphite-web==1.1.10

hyperlink==21.0.0

idna==3.3

importlib-metadata==4.11.3

incremental==21.3.0

inotify==0.2.10

ipaddress==1.0.23

ipy==1.1

isodate==0.6.1

itsdangerous==1.1.0

jinja2==2.10.3

jsonschema==4.5.1

lxml==4.8.0

markupsafe==1.1.1

more-itertools==8.13.0

mysqlclient==2.1.0

netaddr==0.8.0

netifaces==0.11.0

nose==1.3.7

ntlm-auth==1.5.0

numpy==1.22.4

paramiko==2.11.0

pbr==5.9.0

pillow==9.1.1

platformdirs==2.5.2

ply==3.11

psutil==5.9.0

pyasn1==0.4.8

pyasn1-modules==0.2.8

pycairo==1.21.0

pycparser==2.21

pycrypto==2.6.1

pycryptodomex==3.14.1

pydes==2.0.1

pydo==2.0.5

pygal==3.0.0

pyhamcrest==2.0.3

pyinotify==0.9.6

pynacl==1.5.0

pyopenssl==22.0.0

pyparsing==3.0.9

pyrsistent==0.18.1

pyserial==3.5

pysmi==0.3.4

pysnmp==4.4.12

python-dateutil==2.8.2

python-hostlist==1.21

python-magic==0.4.27

python-mimeparse==1.6.0

pytz==2022.1

pytz-deprecation-shim==0.1.0.post0

PyYAML==6.0

requests==2.27.1

requests-file==1.5.1

requests-ntlm==1.1.0

requests-toolbelt==0.9.1

service-identity==21.1.0

setproctitle==1.1.10

setuptools==62.3.2

six==1.16.0

soappy-py3==0.52.27

south==0.8.4

sqlparse==0.4.2

stdeb==0.10.0

subprocess32==3.5.4

tinycss==0.4

tinycss2==1.1.1

twisted==22.4.0

txamqp==0.8.2

typing-extensions==4.2.0

tzdata==2022.1

tzlocal==4.2

ujson==5.3.0

urllib3==1.26.9

webencodings==0.5.1

websocket-client==1.3.2

werkzeug==0.16.0

wheel==0.37.1

whisper==1.1.8

wstools==0.4.8

wstools-py3==0.54.4

zeep==4.1.0

zipp==3.8.0

zope-interface==5.4.0

aiohttp==3.8.1

aiosignal==1.2.0

async_timeout==4.0.2

asynctest==0.13.0

frozenlist==1.2.0

idna_ssl==1.1.0

multidict==5.2.0

yarl==1.7.2

Installing UFM Server Software

For instructions on installing the UFM server software, please refer to following instructions per desired installation mode.

Installing UFM Server on Bare Metal Server

Installing UFM Docker Container Mode

Activating Software License

For instructions on how to activate the software license, please refer to the Activating Software License.
