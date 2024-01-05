Installing UFM Server Software
The default UFM installation directory is /opt/ufm.
UFM Server installation options are:
Standalone
High Availability (HA) - Delivered in a separate package as of UFM v6.10.0.
Docker Container
The following processes might be interrupted during the installation process:
httpd (Apache2 in Ubuntu)
dhcpd
After installation:
Activate the software license.
Before you run UFM, ensure that all ports used by the UFM server for internal and external communication are open and available. For the list of ports, see Used Ports.
A of UFM Enterprise v6.11.0, installation is based on Conda-4.12 (or newer) for Python3.9 environment and third-party packages deployments. The below-listed packages can be used for all supported operating systems.
|
Conda binaries
|
Conda Python Environment
|
_libgcc_mutex=0.1=main
|
appdirs==1.4.4
|
_openmp_mutex=5.1=1_gnu
|
apscheduler==3.9.1
|
c-ares=1.18.1=h7f8727e_0
|
asgiref==3.5.2
|
ca-certificates=2022.07.19=h06a4308_0
|
asn1crypto==1.5.1
|
curl=7.84.0=h5eee18b_0
|
attrs==21.4.0
|
krb5=1.19.2=hac12032_0
|
automat==20.2.0
|
ld_impl_linux-64=2.38=h1181459_1
|
bcrypt==3.2.2
|
libcurl=7.84.0=h91b91d3_0
|
cached-property==1.5.2
|
libedit=3.1.20210910=h7f8727e_0
|
cachetools==5.1.0
|
libev=4.33=h7f8727e_1
|
cairocffi==1.0.0
|
libffi=3.3=he6710b0_2
|
cairosvg==2.5.2
|
libgcc-ng=11.2.0=h1234567_1
|
carbon==1.1.10
|
libgomp=11.2.0=h1234567_1
|
certifi==2022.5.18
|
libnghttp2=1.46.0=hce63b2e_0
|
cffi==1.15.0
|
libssh2=1.10.0=h8f2d780_0
|
chardet==4.0.0
|
libstdcxx-ng=11.2.0=h1234567_1
|
charset-normalizer==2.0.12
|
ncurses=6.3=h5eee18b_3
|
click==8.1.3
|
openssl=1.1.1q=h7f8727e_0
|
constantly==15.1.0
|
pip=22.1.2=py39h06a4308_0
|
cryptography==37.0.2
|
python=3.9.12=h12debd9_1
|
cssselect==1.1.0
|
readline=8.1.2=h7f8727e_1
|
cssselect2==0.6.0
|
sqlite=3.39.2=h5082296_0
|
daemonize==2.5.0
|
tk=8.6.12=h1ccaba5_0
|
defusedxml==0.7.1
|
wheel=0.37.1=pyhd3eb1b0_0
|
distro==1.7.0
|
xz=5.2.5=h7f8727e_1
|
django==3.0.14
|
zlib=1.2.12=h7f8727e_2
|
django-piston3==0.3rc2
|
django-tagging==0.4.3
|
docker==5.0.3
|
ecdsa==0.17.0
|
flask==1.1.1
|
graphite-web==1.1.10
|
hyperlink==21.0.0
|
idna==3.3
|
importlib-metadata==4.11.3
|
incremental==21.3.0
|
inotify==0.2.10
|
ipaddress==1.0.23
|
ipy==1.1
|
isodate==0.6.1
|
itsdangerous==1.1.0
|
jinja2==2.10.3
|
jsonschema==4.5.1
|
lxml==4.8.0
|
markupsafe==1.1.1
|
more-itertools==8.13.0
|
mysqlclient==2.1.0
|
netaddr==0.8.0
|
netifaces==0.11.0
|
nose==1.3.7
|
ntlm-auth==1.5.0
|
numpy==1.22.4
|
paramiko==2.11.0
|
pbr==5.9.0
|
pillow==9.1.1
|
platformdirs==2.5.2
|
ply==3.11
|
psutil==5.9.0
|
pyasn1==0.4.8
|
pyasn1-modules==0.2.8
|
pycairo==1.21.0
|
pycparser==2.21
|
pycrypto==2.6.1
|
pycryptodomex==3.14.1
|
pydes==2.0.1
|
pydo==2.0.5
|
pygal==3.0.0
|
pyhamcrest==2.0.3
|
pyinotify==0.9.6
|
pynacl==1.5.0
|
pyopenssl==22.0.0
|
pyparsing==3.0.9
|
pyrsistent==0.18.1
|
pyserial==3.5
|
pysmi==0.3.4
|
pysnmp==4.4.12
|
python-dateutil==2.8.2
|
python-hostlist==1.21
|
python-magic==0.4.27
|
python-mimeparse==1.6.0
|
pytz==2022.1
|
pytz-deprecation-shim==0.1.0.post0
|
PyYAML==6.0
|
requests==2.27.1
|
requests-file==1.5.1
|
requests-ntlm==1.1.0
|
requests-toolbelt==0.9.1
|
service-identity==21.1.0
|
setproctitle==1.1.10
|
setuptools==62.3.2
|
six==1.16.0
|
soappy-py3==0.52.27
|
south==0.8.4
|
sqlparse==0.4.2
|
stdeb==0.10.0
|
subprocess32==3.5.4
|
tinycss==0.4
|
tinycss2==1.1.1
|
twisted==22.4.0
|
txamqp==0.8.2
|
typing-extensions==4.2.0
|
tzdata==2022.1
|
tzlocal==4.2
|
ujson==5.3.0
|
urllib3==1.26.9
|
webencodings==0.5.1
|
websocket-client==1.3.2
|
werkzeug==0.16.0
|
wheel==0.37.1
|
whisper==1.1.8
|
wstools==0.4.8
|
wstools-py3==0.54.4
|
zeep==4.1.0
|
zipp==3.8.0
|
zope-interface==5.4.0
|
aiohttp==3.8.1
|
aiosignal==1.2.0
|
async_timeout==4.0.2
|
asynctest==0.13.0
|
frozenlist==1.2.0
|
idna_ssl==1.1.0
|
multidict==5.2.0
|
yarl==1.7.2
For instructions on installing the UFM server software, please refer to following instructions per desired installation mode.
Installing UFM Server on Bare Metal Server
Installing UFM on Bare Metal Server - High Availability Mode
Installing UFM Docker Container Mode
For instructions on how to activate the software license, please refer to the Activating Software License.