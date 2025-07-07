NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.19.4
Appendix – Differences Between UFM Licenses
UFM Licenses include three types:
Standard License
Advanced License
Evaluation License
Both UFM Standard and Advanced are permanent licenses.
UFM Evaluation license, however, is a trial version of the software which offers the user the opportunity to evaluate the product throughout a limited amount of time.
To view the license type of UFM, do the following:
Click "About" in the main pane.
The license type in the About window is listed under Key Details.
The following features are available only with UFM Advanced License:
Monitoring History
Monitoring Templates
SNMP Traps to 3rd Party Systems
Scriptable Alert Actions
Multicast Routing Optimizations
User Authorization Management
Extensible Model
Multi-Site Monitoring Portal
Software Development Kit