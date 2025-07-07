NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.19.4
Appendix – SM Default Files
The SM default files are located under the following paths:
Default SM configuration file – /opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/opensm.conf
Default node name map file – /opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/ib-node-name-map
Default partition configuration file – /opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/partitions.conf
Default QOS policy configuration file – /opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/qos-policy.conf
Default prefix routes file – /opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/prefix-routes.conf