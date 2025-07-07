Appendix: SM Default Files

What can I help you with?
NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.19.4
The SM default files are located under the following paths:

  • Default SM configuration file - /opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/opensm.conf

  • Default node name map file - /opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/ib-node-name-map

  • Default partition configuration file - /opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/partitions.conf

  • Default QOS policy configuration file - /opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/qos-policy.conf

  • Default prefix routes file - /opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/prefix-routes.conf

  • Default SM log - /opt/ufm/files/log/opensm.log
