NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.19.4
Appendix: SM Default Files
The SM default files are located under the following paths:
Default SM configuration file - /opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/opensm.conf
Default node name map file - /opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/ib-node-name-map
Default partition configuration file - /opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/partitions.conf
Default QOS policy configuration file - /opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/qos-policy.conf
Default prefix routes file - /opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/prefix-routes.conf
Default SM log - /opt/ufm/files/log/opensm.log