Appendix – Differences Between UFM Licenses

NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.19.4 LTS (2024 LTS U3)
UFM Licenses include three types:

  • Standard License

  • Advanced License

  • Evaluation License

Both UFM Standard and Advanced are permanent licenses.

UFM Evaluation license, however, is a trial version of the software which offers the user the opportunity to evaluate the product throughout a limited amount of time.

To view the license type of UFM, do the following:

  1. Click "About" in the main pane.

    The license type in the About window is listed under Key Details.

UFM Advanced Features

The following features are available only with UFM Advanced License:

  • Monitoring History

  • Monitoring Templates

  • SNMP Traps to 3rd Party Systems

  • Scriptable Alert Actions

  • Multicast Routing Optimizations

  • User Authorization Management

  • Extensible Model

  • Multi-Site Monitoring Portal

  • Software Development Kit
