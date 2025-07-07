Bug Fixes History
Ref. #
Description
Rev 6.18.0
4012915
Description: Fixed bug in SMTP configuration
Keywords: SMTP, Configuration
Discovered in Release: v6.17.1
3985023
Description: Fixed the issue where GUIDs could not be assigned to empty keys in the REST API
Keywords: REST API, GUID, Empty Keys
Discovered in Release: v6.17.2
3959780
Description: Fixed the issue with missing telemetry data on the dashboard after installing UFM Enterprise v6.17.1
Keywords: Telemetry, Data, Dashboard
Discovered in Release: v6.17.1
3912416
Description: Fixed the issue where the Web UI frequently exits after the admin password was changed
Keywords: WebUI, Exit, Password
Discovered in Release: v6.17.0
3881365
Description: Fixed the issue with the CloudX REST API malfunctioning when deleting a port associated with a PKey
Keywords: CloudX, REST API, PKey, Port
Discovered in Release: v6.15.2
Rev 6.17.0
3912416
Description: Fixed issue with the authentication server being repeatedly restarted by the UFM health check after the default admin password is changed
Keywords: Authentication, Server, Disable
Discovered in Release: v6.17.0
3863958
Description: Fixed issue where IB-IB go to INIT states due to failed UFM failover after enabling SHARP with PKeys
Keywords: SHARP, PKey, IB-IB Link, Failover
Discovered in Release: v6.16.0
3850673
Description: Fixed issue where multiple ports go down simultaneously (link-downed counter increment)
Keywords: Ports, down, simultaneous
Discovered in Release: v6.15.1
3850217
Description: Fixed issues with ALM plugin (disabled handling topology changes and limited the number of trials of creating dynamic telemetry sessions by configurable variables)
Keywords: ALM Plugin
Discovered in Release: v6.15.0
3826544
Description: Fixed node info discovery issue
Keywords: Node, Info, Discovery
Discovered in Release: v6.16.0
3826069
Description: Fixed HCA port naming convention inconsistencies in UFM WebUI
Keywords: HCA port, Port name, WebUI
Discovered in Release: v6.15.2
3816196
Description: Fixed issue where UFM creates empty PKeys by UFM Rest API
Keywords: Empty, PKey, REST API
Discovered in Release: v6.15.2
3811475
Description: Fixed issue where UFM loggings REST API omits additional contents of the log when it spans over multiple lines
Keywords: UFM Loggings, REST API, Span over, Multiple Lines
Discovered in Release: v6.15.3
3803527
Description: Fixed issue with Create History REST API while collecting SM Logs Error
Keywords: Create History, SM Log Error
Discovered in Release: v6.15.3
3752196
Description: Fixed intermittent UFM REST API Failures
Keywords: UFM REST API, Failures
Discovered in Release: v6.16.0
3864876
Description: Fixed issue with UFM events not appearing in remote syslog
Keywords: UFM Events, Remote syslog
Discovered in Release: v6.15.1
3809574:
Description: Fixed WebUI issues in the "Power" column
Keywords: WebUI, Power
Discovered in Release: v6.16.0
3766079
Description: Fixed issue with UFM not showing SSH user/pass tab
Keywords: SSH, User/Pass Tab
Discovered in Release: v6.15.0
3916656
Description: Fixed issue with releasing lock without acquiring when handling MC join requests from unknown source.
Keywords: MC, lock
Discovered in Release: v6.17.0
Rev 6.16.0
3754940
Description: Fixed issue where following the UFM HA upgrade from version 5.0.1-2 to version 5.3.1-2, the
Keywords: UFM HA Upgrade,
Discovered in Release: 6.15.2
3752196
Description: Fixed intermittent UFM REST API Failures
Keywords: REST API, Failure
Discovered in Release: 6.15.1
3758874
Description: Fixed manage_the_unmanaged tool failure
Keywords: manage_the_unmanaged, Failure
Discovered in Release: 6.15.2
3773902
Description: Fixed the issue in congestion control, where
Keywords: Congestion Control, cc-policy.conf, Upgrade, Container
Discovered in Release: 6.16.0-4
3560659
Description: Modifying the mtu_limit parameter for [MngNetwork] in gv.cfg does not accurately reflect changes upon restarting UFM.
Keywords: mtu_limit, MngNetwork, gv.cfg, UFM restart
Workaround: UFM needs to be restarted twice in order for the changes to take effect.
Discovered in Release: 6.13.1
Rev 6.15.1
3670183
Description: Monitoring endpoint not returning counters for an active interface
Keywords: Monitoring, Active Interface, Counters
Discovered in release: v6.15.0
3670182
Description: Inconsistent port format type returned from the UFM
Keywords: Inconsistent, Port, Format Type
Discovered in release: v6.14.1
3666944
Description: Port auto isolation failed to activate when a port consistently exhibited a high Symbol BER (1e-7)
Keywords: Port Auto Isolation, Symbol BER
Discovered in release: v6.13.1
3665316
Description: The UFM REST API endpoint
Keywords: Ports REST API, Port State
Discovered in release: v6.14.1
3604194
Description: UFM Fabric Validation "
Keywords: Fabric Validation,
Discovered in release: v6.13.2
Rev 6.15.0
3665001
Description: UFM Web UI does not display Network Map (stuck with "please wait" message)
Keywords: Web UI, Network Map
Discovered in release: v6.14.1
3644553
Description: When querying the ports, adding a
Keywords: Ports, Query,
Discovered in release: v6.14.0
3604212
Description: Broken links REST API
Keywords: REST API, Broken link
Discovered in release: v6.13.2
3604183
Description: UFM error UFM NOT performed OpenSM polling for fabric changes more than 230742 seconds
Keywords: OpenSM, UFM Error
Discovered in release: v6.13.2-5
3604021
Description: UFM Enterprise installation under Ubuntu 22.04 fails on
Keywords: Ubuntu 22.04, Installation,
Discovered in release: v6.14.1-5
3587849
Description: OpenSM restarted when backup UFM lost power
Keywords: OpenSM, Restart
Discovered in release: v6.9
3577427
Description: UFM REST API returns wrong switch type for NDR unmanaged switch
Keywords: Unmanaged Switch, NDR, REST API
Discovered in release: v6.13.1
3575882
Description: UFM event is not generated for a switch down
Keywords: UFM Event, Switch Down
Discovered in release: v6.13.1
3628421
Description: UFM Web UI timezone issue when selecting Local Time
Keywords: Timezone, Web UI, Local Time
Discovered in release: v6.14.1-5
3566193
Description: Request for docker UFM HA support on Debian OS 10.13
Keywords: Docker, HA support, Debian
Discovered in release: v6.14.1-5
3565820
Description: UFM container CLI bugs
Keywords: CLI, Container
Discovered in release: v6.13.2-5
Rev 6.14.0
3590777
Description: After upgrading UFM new telemetry data is not being collected and presented in UI Telemetry tab.
Keywords: Telemetry, Coredump
Discovered in release: 6.14.0
Rev 6.13.2
3228893
Description: ufm-prolog.sh failure: hostnames are not found in the fabric after reboot
Keywords: Hostnames;
Discovered in Release: 6.10.0
3495692
Description: UFM Enterprise v6.13.1 server hangs intermittently, blocking UFM REST server, and UFM GUI
Keywords: UFM REST, UFM GUI
Discovered in Release: 6.13.1
N/A
Description: Reverted setGuidsForPkey APIs for supporting SHARP reservation (in case it is enabled)
Keywords: setGuidsForPkey, SHARP Reservation
Discovered in Release: 6.13.1