NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.19.4
Bug Fixes History

Ref. #

Description

Rev 6.18.0

4012915

Description: Fixed bug in SMTP configuration

Keywords: SMTP, Configuration

Discovered in Release: v6.17.1

3985023

Description: Fixed the issue where GUIDs could not be assigned to empty keys in the REST API

Keywords: REST API, GUID, Empty Keys

Discovered in Release: v6.17.2

3959780

Description: Fixed the issue with missing telemetry data on the dashboard after installing UFM Enterprise v6.17.1

Keywords: Telemetry, Data, Dashboard

Discovered in Release: v6.17.1

3912416

Description: Fixed the issue where the Web UI frequently exits after the admin password was changed

Keywords: WebUI, Exit, Password

Discovered in Release: v6.17.0

3881365

Description: Fixed the issue with the CloudX REST API malfunctioning when deleting a port associated with a PKey

Keywords: CloudX, REST API, PKey, Port

Discovered in Release: v6.15.2

Rev 6.17.0

3912416

Description: Fixed issue with the authentication server being repeatedly restarted by the UFM health check after the default admin password is changed

Keywords: Authentication, Server, Disable

Discovered in Release: v6.17.0

3863958

Description: Fixed issue where IB-IB go to INIT states due to failed UFM failover after enabling SHARP with PKeys

Keywords: SHARP, PKey, IB-IB Link, Failover

Discovered in Release: v6.16.0

3850673

Description: Fixed issue where multiple ports go down simultaneously (link-downed counter increment)

Keywords: Ports, down, simultaneous

Discovered in Release: v6.15.1

3850217

Description: Fixed issues with ALM plugin (disabled handling topology changes and limited the number of trials of creating dynamic telemetry sessions by configurable variables)

Keywords: ALM Plugin

Discovered in Release: v6.15.0

3826544

Description: Fixed node info discovery issue

Keywords: Node, Info, Discovery

Discovered in Release: v6.16.0

3826069

Description: Fixed HCA port naming convention inconsistencies in UFM WebUI

Keywords: HCA port, Port name, WebUI

Discovered in Release: v6.15.2

3816196

Description: Fixed issue where UFM creates empty PKeys by UFM Rest API

Keywords: Empty, PKey, REST API

Discovered in Release: v6.15.2

3811475

Description: Fixed issue where UFM loggings REST API omits additional contents of the log when it spans over multiple lines

Keywords: UFM Loggings, REST API, Span over, Multiple Lines

Discovered in Release: v6.15.3

3803527

Description: Fixed issue with Create History REST API while collecting SM Logs Error

Keywords: Create History, SM Log Error

Discovered in Release: v6.15.3

3752196

Description: Fixed intermittent UFM REST API Failures

Keywords: UFM REST API, Failures

Discovered in Release: v6.16.0

3864876

Description: Fixed issue with UFM events not appearing in remote syslog

Keywords: UFM Events, Remote syslog

Discovered in Release: v6.15.1

3809574:

Description: Fixed WebUI issues in the "Power" column

Keywords: WebUI, Power

Discovered in Release: v6.16.0

3766079

Description: Fixed issue with UFM not showing SSH user/pass tab

Keywords: SSH, User/Pass Tab

Discovered in Release: v6.15.0

3916656

Description: Fixed issue with releasing lock without acquiring when handling MC join requests from unknown source.

Keywords: MC, lock

Discovered in Release: v6.17.0

Rev 6.16.0

3754940

Description: Fixed issue where following the UFM HA upgrade from version 5.0.1-2 to version 5.3.1-2, the ufm_ha_cluster config command wiped the root partition

Keywords: UFM HA Upgrade, ufm_ha_cluster config, Root Partition, Wipe

Discovered in Release: 6.15.2

3752196

Description: Fixed intermittent UFM REST API Failures

Keywords: REST API, Failure

Discovered in Release: 6.15.1

3758874

Description: Fixed manage_the_unmanaged tool failure

Keywords: manage_the_unmanaged, Failure

Discovered in Release: 6.15.2

3773902

Description: Fixed the issue in congestion control, where cc-policy.conf file remains unchanged following the upgrade of the container version ( with no changes made by the user)

Keywords: Congestion Control, cc-policy.conf, Upgrade, Container

Discovered in Release: 6.16.0-4

3560659

Description: Modifying the mtu_limit parameter for [MngNetwork] in gv.cfg does not accurately reflect changes upon restarting UFM.

Keywords: mtu_limit, MngNetwork, gv.cfg, UFM restart

Workaround: UFM needs to be restarted twice in order for the changes to take effect.

Discovered in Release: 6.13.1

Rev 6.15.1

3670183

Description: Monitoring endpoint not returning counters for an active interface

Keywords: Monitoring, Active Interface, Counters

Discovered in release: v6.15.0

3670182

Description: Inconsistent port format type returned from the UFM

Keywords: Inconsistent, Port, Format Type

Discovered in release: v6.14.1

3666944

Description: Port auto isolation failed to activate when a port consistently exhibited a high Symbol BER (1e-7)

Keywords: Port Auto Isolation, Symbol BER

Discovered in release: v6.13.1

3665316

Description: The UFM REST API endpoint /ufmRest/resources/ports provide inaccurate port state information

Keywords: Ports REST API, Port State

Discovered in release: v6.14.1

3604194

Description: UFM Fabric Validation "CheckPortCounters" failure

Keywords: Fabric Validation, CheckPortCounters

Discovered in release: v6.13.2

Rev 6.15.0

3665001

Description: UFM Web UI does not display Network Map (stuck with "please wait" message)

Keywords: Web UI, Network Map

Discovered in release: v6.14.1

3644553

Description: When querying the ports, adding a cable_info=true as an argument will give cable information per port

Keywords: Ports, Query, cable_info=true

Discovered in release: v6.14.0

3604212

Description: Broken links REST API

Keywords: REST API, Broken link

Discovered in release: v6.13.2

3604183

Description: UFM error UFM NOT performed OpenSM polling for fabric changes more than 230742 seconds

Keywords: OpenSM, UFM Error

Discovered in release: v6.13.2-5

3604021

Description: UFM Enterprise installation under Ubuntu 22.04 fails on configure_ha_nodes.sh

Keywords: Ubuntu 22.04, Installation, configure_ha_nodes.sh

Discovered in release: v6.14.1-5

3587849

Description: OpenSM restarted when backup UFM lost power

Keywords: OpenSM, Restart

Discovered in release: v6.9

3577427

Description: UFM REST API returns wrong switch type for NDR unmanaged switch

Keywords: Unmanaged Switch, NDR, REST API

Discovered in release: v6.13.1

3575882

Description: UFM event is not generated for a switch down

Keywords: UFM Event, Switch Down

Discovered in release: v6.13.1

3628421

Description: UFM Web UI timezone issue when selecting Local Time

Keywords: Timezone, Web UI, Local Time

Discovered in release: v6.14.1-5

3566193

Description: Request for docker UFM HA support on Debian OS 10.13

Keywords: Docker, HA support, Debian

Discovered in release: v6.14.1-5

3565820

Description: UFM container CLI bugs

Keywords: CLI, Container

Discovered in release: v6.13.2-5

Rev 6.14.0

3590777

Description: After upgrading UFM new telemetry data is not being collected and presented in UI Telemetry tab.

Keywords: Telemetry, Coredump

Discovered in release: 6.14.0

Rev 6.13.2

3228893

Description: ufm-prolog.sh failure: hostnames are not found in the fabric after reboot

Keywords: Hostnames;ufm-prolog.sh, reboot

Discovered in Release: 6.10.0

3495692

Description: UFM Enterprise v6.13.1 server hangs intermittently, blocking UFM REST server, and UFM GUI

Keywords: UFM REST, UFM GUI

Discovered in Release: 6.13.1

N/A

Description: Reverted setGuidsForPkey APIs for supporting SHARP reservation (in case it is enabled)

Keywords: setGuidsForPkey, SHARP Reservation

Discovered in Release: 6.13.1

