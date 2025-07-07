What can I help you with?
NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.19.4
Bug Fixes in This Release

Ref #

Description

4351867

Description: Resolved issue where, after a multi-NIC host reboot without a common description, some modules were not removed from the original system.

Keywords: Multi-NIC, Module

Discovered in Release: v6.19.0

4410864

Description: Fixed issue where UFM server selected the wrong GUID for the fabric interface when Socket Direct was enabled on the InfiniBand HCA.

Keywords: GUID, Fabric Interface, Socket Direct

Discovered in Release: v6.6.0

SM Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a race condition when changing partitions file from UFM

  • Fixed a crash when multiple switches fail to reply to MADs and ucast_cacheis enabled

  • Fixed a race condition while processing SA requests during heavy sweep

  • Fixed an issue with routing tables configuration with DFP2 routing engine

  • Fixed an issue with clearing unused LIDs

  • Fixed an issue related to the increase in routing calculation time
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 7, 2025.
