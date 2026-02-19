Bug Fixes in This Release
Ref #
Description
4351867
Description: Resolved issue where, after a multi-NIC host reboot without a common description, some modules were not removed from the original system.
Keywords: Multi-NIC, Module
Discovered in Release: v6.19.0
4410864
Description: Fixed issue where UFM server selected the wrong GUID for the fabric interface when Socket Direct was enabled on the InfiniBand HCA.
Keywords: GUID, Fabric Interface, Socket Direct
Discovered in Release: v6.6.0
Fixed a race condition when changing partitions file from UFM
Fixed a crash when multiple switches fail to reply to MADs and
ucast_cacheis enabled
Fixed a race condition while processing SA requests during heavy sweep
Fixed an issue with routing tables configuration with DFP2 routing engine
Fixed an issue with clearing unused LIDs
Fixed an issue related to the increase in routing calculation time