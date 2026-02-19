Changes and New Features
This section lists the new and changed features in this software version.
For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, please refer to Changes and New Features History.
XDR-related features were delivered at the Alpha level (XDR readiness only) and are scheduled to reach the Beta level by the November 2024 release.
Feature
Description
Telemetry Enhancements
Added the ability to zoom into XDR aggregated ports and view telemetry data per related plane ports. For more information, r efer to XDR Per-Plane Zoom-In.
Added integration with UTM plugin to avoid intermittent port zero counter values. Refer to Telemetry.
Added support for automatic handling of telemetry discovery in case of topology changes.
Managing Unhealthy Ports in XDR IB Clusters
Added the ability to set XDR aggregated ports as healthy or unhealthy. For more information, refer to Unhealthy Ports Window.
Switch Management via Web UI
Added a configurable option for accessing managed switch CLI and Web-UI via UFM Web-UI. For more information, refer to Devices Window.
Switch In-Service Upgrade Events
Added support for two new events - isolating and de-isolating actions of switch in-service upgrade. Refer to Threshold-Crossing Events Reference.
Global API for UFM Plugins Management
Added API for managing UFM plugins via UFM Multi-subnet consumer. Refer to Multi-Subnet UFM.
Module Temperature Events Update
Updated the naming and thresholds of the Module Temperature threshold reached events. Refer to Appendix - Supported Port Counters and Events.
Persistency for Certificate Authorities (CAs) Certificates
Added support for CAs certificate persistency, ensuring the same CA certificates are used in case of UFM HA failover/takeover. Refer to Setting Up SSL and CA Certificates in UFM.
SM Configuration Validation
Added support for automatic validation of SM configuration on HCAs. The Validation can be done upon demand via Fabric Validation. Refer to Events & Alarms → SM Configuration Events.
Supported Operating Systems
Added support for UFM HA Ubuntu24.04 and Debian 10 operating systems. Refer to Installation Notes.
Added support for UFM on CentOS Stream 10.
Podman Support
Added Podman support for Oracle. Refer to Podman Installation.
Plugin Health Test Enhancement
Updated the health test of the REST over RDMA plugin to test if the plugin is operating properly. For more information, refer to UFM Server Health Monitoring.
Software Upgrade - API Request Update
Extended the password length limitation from 20 to 64 characters for the following UFM actions: software upgrade, firmware upgrade, OFED upgrade, and profile update.
OpenSM static topology configuration REST API
Added support for managing OpenSM static topology configuration using REST API. Refer to the UFM REST API Documentation.
Plugins Changes and New Features
Plugin
Version
Changes and New Features
1.0.0-33
N/A
1.1.1-17
N/A
1.0.15-2
As of v1.0.15-2, the plugin pushes telemetry data to FluentD. A new flag has been introduced to enable or suppress this feature, with the default value set to true.
1.0.0-6
N/A
1.0.0-3
N/A
2.10.0-8
N/A
1.0.0-3
Introduced the new IB Resiliency plugin, merging ALM and PDR plugins.
1.1.7
Introduced the following changes:
Switch:
HOST DTS ad-hoc mode:
Data sources:
Global changes:
1.1.1
N/A
1.0.0-3
N/A
1.19.10
Bug Fixes:
PDR Deterministic Plugin
1.0.5-2
As of UFM Enterprise v6.19.0, the PDR plugin will not be supported.
Autonomous Link Maintenance (ALM) Plugin
2.9.1-2
As of UFM Enterprise v6.19.0, the ALM plugin will not be supported.
1.2.12-5
New Features:
Bug Fixes:
1.19.4
Bug Fixes:
1.0.0-16
N/A
1.0.0-2
N/A
1.1.0-2
Improved Topology API
Aligned new timestamp format with Telemetry.
1.0.7-1
New Features:
The items listed in the table below apply to all UFM license types.
For bare metal installation of UFM, it is required to install MLNX_OFED 5.X (or newer) before the UFM installation.
Please make sure to use the UFM installation package that is compatible with your setup, as detailed in Bare Metal Deployment Requirements.
The following distributions are no longer supported in UFM:
RH7.0-RH7.7 / CentOS7.0-CentOS7.7
SLES12 / SLES 15
EulerOS2.2 / EulerOS2.3
Ubuntu18.04
Deprecated Features:
Mellanox Care (MCare) Integration
UFM on VM (UFM with remote fabric collector)
Logical server auditing
The UFM high availability script - /etc/init.d/ufmha - is no longer supported
The UFM Multi-site portal feature is no longer supported. The Multi-Subnet feature can be used instead
As of UFM Enterprise v6.19.0, the Autonomous Link Maintenance (ALM) and PDR Deterministic plugins are no longer supported.
The GRPC-Streamer plugin is deprecated.
As of UFM Enterprise v6.18.0, UFM Agent discovery will be disabled by default, and managed switches will be discovered in-band
As of UFM Enterprise v6.18.0, the
ibdiagpathdiagnostic utility is deprecated
As of UFM Enterprise version 6.14.0, UFM Monitoring Mode is deprecated and is no longer supported
As of UFM Enterprise v6.12.0, the Logical Elements tab is removed
Removed the following fabric validation tests: CheckPortCounters & CheckEffectiveBER
In order to continue working with /etc/init.d/ufmha options, use the same options using the /etc/init.d/ufmd script.
For example:
Instead of using /etc/init.d/ufmha model_restart, please use /etc/init.d/ufmd model_restart (on the primary UFM server)
Instead of using /etc/init.d/ufmha sharp_restart, please use /etc/init.d/ufmd sharp_restart (on the primary UFM server)
The same goes for any other option that was supported on the /etc/init.d/ufmha script