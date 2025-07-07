Device Access
You can configure default access parameters for remote administration via the following protocols:
Switch SSH – allows you to define the SSH parameters to open an SSH session on your switch
Server SSH - allows you to define the SSH parameters to open an SSH session on your server
HTTP – allows you to define the HTTP parameters to open an HTTP session on your device
Default credentials are applicable to all switches and servers in the fabric.Note
The default SSH (CLI) switch credentials match the Grid Director series switch. To change the credentials for IS5030/IS5035 edit the [SSH_Switch] section in the gv.cfg file.
Define access parameters for the remote user as described in the following table.
Site Access Credential Parameters
Parameter
Description
User
The name of the user allowed remote access.
Password
Enter the user password.
Confirmation
Re-enter the password.
Port
Each communication protocol has a default port for connection. You can modify the port number, if required.
Timeout
Each communication protocol has a default timeout, i.e. the maximum time, in seconds, to wait for a response from the peer. You can modify the timeout, if required.
Save the current password for fallback checkbox
This checkbox should be checked in case if you require the previous password to remain operational. This feature is beneficial during the period when the global switch password is changed for large-scale fabrics due to security considerations. It is only applicable for the MLNX_OS (HTTP) credentials type. By default, the value is set to false.