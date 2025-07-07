The primary objective of the IB Link Resiliency plugin is to enhance cluster availability and improve the rate of job completion.

This objective is accomplished by combining three different mechanisms for identifying problematic links: machine learning (ML) models for predicting the probability of links to drop packets, rule-based logic for detecting links with high packet drop rate, and theshold-based logic for validating that ports are within their nominal operating conditions.

The plugin then applies corrective measures to links that were flagged by the aforementioned mechanisms: it isolates the links, implements maintenance procedures on them, and subsequently restores the fixed links to their original state by removing the isolation.

The IB Link Resiliency plugin performs the following tasks:

Collects telemetry data from UFM and employs ML models and rule-based logic to determine which links need to be isolated/de-isolated. Isolates these links to avert any interruption to traffic flow. Maintains a record of maintenance procedures that can be executed to restore an isolated link. After performing the required maintenance, the system verifies if the links can be de-isolated and restored to operational status (brought back online).

Per each mechanism of problematic links identification, the IB Link Resiliency plugin operates in one of the following two distinct modes: