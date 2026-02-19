NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.19.4 LTS (2024 LTS U3)
Installation Notes

Supported Devices

Supported NVIDIA Externally Managed Switches

Type

Model

Latest Tested Firmware Version

NDR switches

  • MQM9790

31.2012.4036

HDR switches

  • MQM8790

27.2012.4036

EDR switches

  • SB7790

  • SB7890

15.2010.4402


Supported NVIDIA Internally Managed Switches

Type

Model

Latest Tested OS Version

XDR switches

  • Q3200_RA

NVOS-25.02.1002

NDR switches

  • MQM9700

MLNX-OS 3.12.1002

NVOS 25.01.4000

HDR switches

  • MQ8700

  • MCS8500

  • TQ8100-HS2F

  • TQ8200-HS2F

MLNX-OS 3.12.1002

EDR switches

  • SB7700

  • SB7780

  • SB7800

  • CS7500

  • CS7510

  • CS7520

MLNX-OS 3.10.4400

System Requirements

Bare Metal Deployment Requirements

Platform

Type and Version

OS

(Relevant for Standalone and High-Availability deployments)

64-bit OS:

  • RedHat 8

  • RedHat 9

  • Ubuntu 20.04

  • Ubuntu 22.04

  • Ubuntu 24.04

  • Debian 10

CPU(a)

x86_64

HCAs

  • NVIDIA ConnectX®-5 with Firmware 16.35.4030 and above

  • NVIDIA ConnectX®-6 with Firmware 20.24.4702 and above

  • NVIDIA ConnectX®-7 with Firmware 28.46.3048 and above

  • NVIDIA ConnectX®-8 with Firmware 40.44.0036 and above

  • NVIDIA Mezzanine Board with Four ConnectX-7 ASICs for Multi-GPU Connectivity (CEDAR) with Firmware 28.36.0394 and above

  • NVIDIA BlueField with Firmware 24.33.900 and above

  • NVIDIA BlueField-2 with Firmware 24.33.900 and above

  • NVIDIA BlueField-3 with Firmware 32.42.0148 and above

OFED(b)

  • MLNX_OFED 5.X

  • MLNX_OFED23.x

  • MLNX_OFED24.x

Note

(a) CPU requirements refer to resources consumed by UFM. You can also dedicate a subset of cores on a multicore server. For example, 4 cores for UFM on a 16-core server.

(b) For supported HCAs in each MLNX_OFED version, please refer to MLNX_OFED Release Notes.

(c)UFM v6.15.0 is the last version to support NVIDIA ConnectX-4 adapter cards

Note

For running SHARP Aggregation Manager within UFM, it is recommended to use MLNX_OFED-5.4.X version or newer.

Note

Installation of UFM on minimal OS distribution is not supported.

Note

UFM does not support systems in which NetworkManager service is enabled.

Before installing UFM on RedHat OS, make sure to disable the service.


Docker Installation Requirements

UFM Docker Container is supported on the standard docker environment (engine).

The following operating systems were tested with Docker Container (as standalone container):

Component

Type and Version

Supported OS

  • RHEL8

  • RHEL9

  • Ubuntu20.04

  • Ubuntu22.04

  • Ubuntu24.04

  • Debian 10

Note

For UFM Docker Container installation in HA mode, please refer to Bare Metal Deployment Requirements for the list of operating systems and kernels which support HA.

Note

On some Ubuntu OSs, Docker is installed via SNAP, which might lead to errors when trying to use UFM Plugins.

To solve this issue, perform the following:

  1. Remove Docker installed via SNAP, run:

    snap remove --purge docker

  2. Update the local package index, run :

    apt update

  3. Install native Docker, run:

    apt install-y docker.io

Podman Installation

Note

Podman is tested on Oracle Linux and RedHat distributions.

Installation Instructions

Since Docker and Podman are mutually exclusive, ensure that any existing Docker packages are removed before installing Podman. You can do this with the following command:

yum remove $(rpm -qa | grep docker)

Once Docker is removed, proceed with the installation of Podman and the Podman Docker-compatible CLI using the following commands:

dnf install podman podman-docker

Finally, enable and start the Podman socket to allow for socket-based communication:

systemctl enable --now podman.socket

After installing Podman, the deployment of UFM Docker Containers and UFM plugins should function in the same way as the corresponding Docker deployments.

UFM Server Resource Requirements per Cluster Size

Fabric Size

CPU Requirements*

Memory Requirements

Disk Space Requirements

Minimum

Recommended

Up to 1000 nodes

4-core server

4 GB

20 GB

50 GB

1000-5000 nodes

8-core server

16 GB

40 GB

120 GB

5000-10000 nodes

16-core server

32 GB

80 GB

160 GB

Above 10000 nodes

Contact NVIDIA Support


UFM GUI Client Requirements

The platform and GUI requirements are detailed in the following tables:

Platform

Details

Browser

Edge, Internet Explorer, Firefox, Chrome, Opera, Safari

Memory

  • Minimum: 8 GB

  • Recommended: 16 GB


MFT Package Version

Platform

Details

MFT

Integrated with MFT version 4.30.1-1210


UFM SM Version

Platform

Type and Version

SM

UFM package includes SM version 5.21.12

Note

Assuming the SM is connected to the production cluster, it can handle any events (IB traps) coming from the fabric that is being built; such events should not affect the routing on the production cluster. If events occurred in the production cluster, the routing could be changed.

However, NVIDIA recommends isolating fabric sections to allow faster bring-ups, faster troubleshooting and misconfiguration avoidance that can cause routing errors. Isolation provides clearer SM and CollectX logs, avoiding warnings/errors from masking real production issues.


UFM NVIDIA SHARP Software Version

Platform

Type and Version

NVIDIA® Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™

UFM package includes NVIDIA SHARP software version 3.9.1


Used Ports by UFM Server

For a list of ports used by the UFM Server for internal and external communication, refer to Appendix – Used Ports.

Software Update from Prior Versions

The installer detects versions previously installed on the machine and prompts you to run a clean install of the new version or to upgrade while keeping user data and configuration unchanged.

The upgrade from previous versions maintains the existing database and configuration, allowing a seamless upgrade process.

Info

Upgrading UFM Enterprise software version is supported up to two previous GA software versions (GA -1 or -2).

For example, if you wish to upgrade to UFM Enterprise v6.17.0, it is possible to do so only from UFM Enterprise v6.16.0 or v6.15.0.

Note

Due to a possible conflict, SM and SHARP installed by the MLNX_OFED must be uninstalled. The installation procedure will detect and print all MLNX_OFED packages that must be removed.
