Installing UFM Docker Container Mode

MLNX_OFED must be installed on the server that will run UFM Docker

For UFM to work, you must have an InfiniBand port configured with an IP address and in "up" state. Note For InfiniBand support, please refer to NVIDIA Inbox Drivers , or MLNX_OFED guides.

Make sure to stop the following services before running UFM Docker container, as it utilizes the same default ports that they do: Pacemaker, httpd, OpenSM, and Carbon.