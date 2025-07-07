On This Page
Installing UFM Docker Container Mode
MLNX_OFED must be installed on the server that will run UFM Docker
For UFM to work, you must have an InfiniBand port configured with an IP address and in "up" state.Note
For InfiniBand support, please refer to NVIDIA Inbox Drivers , or MLNX_OFED guides.
Make sure to stop the following services before running UFM Docker container, as it utilizes the same default ports that they do: Pacemaker, httpd, OpenSM, and Carbon.
If firewall is running on the host, please make sure to add an allow rule for UFM used ports (listed below):Note
If the default ports used by UFM are changed in UFM configuration files, make sure to open the modified ports on the host firewall.
80 (TCP) and 443 (TPC) are used by WS clients (Apache Web Server)
8000 (UDP) is used by the UFM server to listen for REST API requests (redirected by Apache web server)
6306 (UDP) is used for multicast request communication with the latest UFM Agents
8005 (UDP) is used as a UFM monitoring listening port
8888 (TCP) is used by DRBD to communicate between the UFM Primary and Standby servers
2022 (TCP) is used for SSH
Supported versions for upgrade are UFM v.6.10.0 and above.
UFM files directory from previous container version mounted on the host.
To load the UFM docker image, pull the latest image from docker hub:
docker pull mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest
You can see full usage screen for ufm-installation by running the container with
-h or
-help flag:
docker run --rm mellanox/ufm-enterprise-installer:latest -h
If an Internet connection is not available, perform the following:
Copy the UFM image to your machine.
Load the image from the file using this command:
docker image load -i <image-path>
Installation Command Usage
docker run -it --name=ufm_installer --rm \
-v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock \
-v /etc/systemd/system/:/etc/systemd_files/ \
-v /opt/ufm/files/:/installation/ufm_files/ \
-v [LICENSE_DIRECTORY]:/installation/ufm_licenses/ \
mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest \
--install [OPTIONS]
Modify the variables in the installation command as follows:
[UFM_LICENSES_DIR]: UFM license file or files location.Note
Example: If your license file or files are located under
/downloads/ufm_license_files/then you must set this volume to be
-v /downloads/ufm_license_files/:/installation/ufm_licenses/
[OPTIONS]: UFM installation options. For more details see the table below.
Command Options
Flag
Description
Default Value
IB fabric interface name.
ib0
Management interface name.
eth0
Show help
N/A
UFM Multisubnet Consumer mode
N/A
UFM Enterprise installer supports several deployment modes: