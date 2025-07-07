Installing UFM Server Software

The default UFM® installation directory is /opt/ufm.

For instructions on installing the UFM server software, please refer to following instructions per desired installation mode.

The following processes might be interrupted during the installation process:

httpd (Apache2 in Ubuntu)

dhcpd

Note To install UFM over static IPv4 configuration (instead of DHCP) please refer to Configuring UFM Over Static IPv4 Address before installation.

After installation:

Activate the software license Perform initial configuration