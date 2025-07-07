What can I help you with?
NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.19.4
Plugins Bundle

The default plugin bundle contains the NDT, TFS, KPI, PMC, IB Link Resiliency and ClusterMinders plugins, packaged in a tarball file. To download this bundle, refer to NVIDIA's Licensing Portal .

To deploy the plugin bundle within the UFM ecosystem, follow these steps:

For a UFM Bare Metal Deployment

  1. Download the bundle from NVIDIA's Licensing Portal.

  2. For Master High-Availability or Standalone Mode, run the following command:

     /opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh deploy-bundle -f /opt/ufm/ufm_plugins_data/<plugins bundle file name>

    For Standby High-Availability Mode, run the following command:

    /usr/bin/docker run --rm -t --name=ufm \
    --volume /dev/log:/dev/log
    --volume /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock \
    --volume /opt/ufm/ufm_plugins_data/:/opt/ufm/ufm_plugins_data/ \
    --privileged \
    --entrypoint /bin/bash \
    mellanox/ufm-enterprise \
    -c "/opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh deploy-bundle -f /opt/ufm/ufm_plugins_data/<plugins bundle file name>"

For Docker Container-Based Deployment

  1. Download the bundle from NVIDIA's Licensing Portal.

  2. For Standby High-Availability Mode, run the following command:

    /usr/bin/docker run --rm -t --name=ufm \
    --volume /dev/log:/dev/log \
    --volume /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock \
    --volume /opt/ufm/ufm_plugins_data/:/opt/ufm/ufm_plugins_data/ \
    --privileged \
    --entrypoint /bin/bash \
    mellanox/ufm-enterprise \
    -c "/opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh deploy-bundle -f /opt/ufm/ufm_plugins_data/<plugins bundle file name>"

  3. For Master High-Availability or Standalone Mode

    1. When UFM docker is running , run the following command:

      docker exec ufm /opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh deploy-bundle -f /opt/ufm/ufm_plugins_data/<plugins bundle file name>

    2. When UFM docker is not running, run the following command:

      /usr/bin/docker run --rm -t --name=ufm \
   --volume /opt/ufm/files/:/opt/ufm/shared_config_files/ \
   --volume /dev/log:/dev/log \
   --volume /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock \
   --volume /opt/ufm/ufm_plugins_data/:/opt/ufm/ufm_plugins_data/ \
   --privileged \
   --entrypoint /bin/bash \
   mellanox/ufm-enterprise \
   -c "/opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh deploy-bundle -f /opt/ufm/ufm_plugins_data/<plugins bundle file name>"

All plugin images from the tarball will be deployed to UFM. The process may take some time, and progress, including any error messages, will be displayed in the terminal.
