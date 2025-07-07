NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.19.4
Replacing the Standby Node
Install the HA package for the new node (standby).
Disconnect the standby node (the old standby) and run the following command on the master node:
ufm_ha_cluster detach
Configure the new standby node; please refer to the relevant section depending on the installation
Connect the new standby to the cluster by running the command on the master node:
ufm_ha_cluster attach -l <local primary ip address> -e <peer primary ip address> -E <peer secondary ip address> -p <clust