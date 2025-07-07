What can I help you with?
NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.19.4
Replacing the Standby Node

  • Install the HA package for the new node (standby).

  • Disconnect the standby node (the old standby) and run the following command on the master node:

    ufm_ha_cluster detach

  • Configure the new standby node; please refer to the relevant section depending on the installation

  • Connect the new standby to the cluster by running the command on the master node:

    ufm_ha_cluster attach -l <local primary ip address> -e <peer primary ip address> -E <peer secondary ip address> -p <clust

