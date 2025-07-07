What can I help you with?
NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.19.4
Rest Roles Access Control

In UFM, there are four predefined roles with the following corresponding values:

  1. System Admin (Role value: 5)

  2. Fabric Admin (Role value: 4)

  3. Fabric Operator (Role value: 3)

  4. Monitoring Only (Role value: 2)

For more information, refer to the User Management Tab.

The "Rest Roles Access Control" tab empowers Admin users to design their custom roles alongside the existing predefined roles. Admins can set permissions and access levels for these custom roles, defining which APIs the roles can access.

Roles are presented in a table format, with the predefined roles highlighted in yellow.

rest-roles1-version-1-modificationdate-1750942243837-api-v2.png

This tab is exclusively available to System_Admin users and can be enabled or disabled through the gv.cfg file. By default, it is enabled.

Adding a New Role

  1. Click the rest-roles2-version-1-modificationdate-1750942244140-api-v2.png button.

  2. Fill in the necessary details in the dialog box.

    rest-roles3-version-1-modificationdate-1750942244560-api-v2.png

    By default, all URLs are denied. To allow specific URLs for this role, move them to the "allowed" category.

Updating Custom Roles

  1. Select the role that requires updating.

    rest-roles4-version-1-modificationdate-1750942245020-api-v2.png

  2. Modify the allowed list from the role information section.

Deleting Custom Roles

  1. Right-click on the role that needs deletion.

  2. Choose the "Delete" option from the context menu.

    rest-roles5-version-1-modificationdate-1750942245560-api-v2.png

Note

Deleting and updating predefined roles is not permitted.

Creating a User with a Custom Role

  1. Navigate to the Users Management tab.

  2. Create a new user, and you will find all roles (both custom and predefined) listed under the group list.

    rest-roles6-version-1-modificationdate-1750942245927-api-v2.png

