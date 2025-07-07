REST-RDMA Plugin

Telemetry and ibdiagnet request authentication options could be enabled or disabled (enabled by default – set to True) in ufm_rdma.ini file in [Server] section on the server. The rest_rdma server performs simple requests to UFM server, using supplied credentials to verify that the user is allowed to run telemetry or ibdiagnet requests.

Copy Copied! [Server] use_ufm_authentication=True

The following two user scripts can run on the hosting server.

remote_ibdiagnet_auth.sh

remote_ibdiagnet.sh

These scripts should be copied from the container to the hosting server using the following command:

Copy Copied! cp <containerId>:/opt/ufm/ufm-plugin-ufm-rest/[script name] /host/path/target

Example :

Copy Copied! cp <containerId>:/opt/ufm/ufm-plugin-ufm-rest/remote_ibdiagnet_auth.sh /host/path/target

The remote_ibdiagnet.sh script does not require authentication as the server side can run on a machine which does not run UFM (which is responsible for the authentication). This means it can run from the hosting server.

Copy Copied! /remote_ibdiagnet.sh [options]





The remote_ibdiagnet_auth.sh script can receive parameters as credentials for authentication with UFM server.

Copy Copied! /remote_ibdiagnet_auth.sh [options]

To get all the options, run the following command:

Copy Copied! /remote_ibdiagnet_auth.sh -h

Note Important Note: When using remote_ibdiagnet.sh, authentication is not required and the the ibdiagnet parameters should be sent in ibdiagnet format. Example: ./remote_ibdiagnet.sh --get_phy_info When using the remote_ibdiagnet_auth.sh, the ibdiagnet parameters should be sent using the –l key. Examples without credentials: ./remote_ibdiagnet_auth.sh -l '--get_phy_info'

./remote_ibdiagnet_auth.sh -u username -p password

./remote_ibdiagnet_auth.sh -u username -p password -l '--get_phy_info'

./remote_ibdiagnet_auth.sh -k [token string] -l '--get_phy_info'

./remote_ibdiagnet_auth.sh -s [defined for client certificate host name] -d [path to client certificate pfx file] -l '--get_phy_info' Please use the -h option to see the examples of credential usage.





To get the UFM version from inside the docker:

Copy Copied! ./ufm_rdma.py -r client -u admin -p admin_pwd -t simple -a GET -w ufmRest/app/ufm_version

To get the UFM version from hosting server using script:

Copy Copied! ./ufm_rest_rdma_client.sh -u admin -p admin_pwd -t simple -a GET -w ufmRest/app/ufm_version

For telemetry:

Copy Copied! ./ufm_rdma.py -r client -u admin -p admin_pwd -t telemetry -a GET -g 9001 -w /csv/enterprise

To get ibdiagnet run result using UFM REST API from inside the docker:

Copy Copied! ./ufm_rdma.py -r client -u admin -p admin_pwd -t ibdiagnet -a POST -w ufmRest/reports/ibdiagnetPeriodic -l '{"general": {"name": "IBDiagnet_CMD_1234567890_199_88", "location": "local", "running_mode": "once"}, "command_flags": {"--pc": ""}}'





Copy Copied! need to pass path to client certificate file and name of UFM server machine: 6. ./ufm_rdma.py -r client -t simple -a GET -w ufmRest/resources/modules -d /path/to/certificate/file/ufm-client.pfx -s ufm.azurehpc.core.azure-test.net for telemetry if need authentication from inside the docker ./ufm_rdma.py -r client -t telemetry -a GET -g 9001 -w csv/enterprise -d /path/to/certificate/file/ufm-client.pfx -s ufm.azurehpc.core.azure-test.net

Note Client certificate file should be located INSIDE the docker container.





Copy Copied! need to pass token for authentication ./ufm_rdma.py -r client -k OGUY7TwLvTmFkXyTkcsEWD9KKNvq6f -t simple -a GET -w ufmRestV3/app/ufm_version for telemetry if need to perform authentication ./ufm_rdma.py -r client -k 4rQRf7i7wEeliuJEurGbeecc210V6G -t telemetry -a GET -g 9001 -w /csv/enterprise

Note Token could be generated using UFM UI.

Note If a token is used for client authentication, ufmRestV3 must be used.



