UFM Telemetry allows the collection and monitoring of InfiniBand fabric port statistics, such as network bandwidth, congestion, errors, latency, and more.

UFM provides a range of telemetry capabilities:

Real-time monitoring views

Monitoring of multiple attributes

Intelligent Counters for error and congestion counters

InfiniBand port-based error counters

InfiniBand congestion XmitWait counter-based congestion measurement

InfiniBand port-based bandwidth data

The telemetry session panels support the following actions:

Rearrangement via a straightforward drag-and-drop function

Resizing by hovering over the panel's border

There are two methods for managing telemetry instances:

Legacy Mode (via UFM): In this mode, telemetry instances are invoked during UFM startup and fully managed by UFM. UTM Mode (via UFM Telemetry Manager): In this mode, telemetry instances are managed by the UFM Telemetry Manager (UTM) plugin.

By default, the system operates in legacy mode. To switch to UTM mode:

Start UFM. Deploy and enable the UFM Telemetry Manager (UTM) Plugin Edit the /opt/ufm/files/conf/gv.cfg configuration file, and under the [Telemetry] section, set the following flags to false : primary_telemetry_legacy_mode = false

secondary_telemetry_legacy_mode = false Save and close the gv.cfg file. Restart UFM (or simply restart the telemetry service).

Telemetry Instance Description REST API High-Frequency (Primary) Telemetry Instance A default telemetry session that collects a predefined set of ~30 counters covering bandwidth, congestion, and error metrics, which UFM analyzes and reports. These counters are used for: Default Telemetry Session - An ongoing session used by the UFM to display UFM WebUI dashboard charts information and for monitoring and analyzing ports threshold events (the session interval is 30 secs by default)

Real-Time Telemetry - allows users to define live telemetry sessions for monitoring small subsets of devices or ports and a selected set of counters. For more information, refer to Telemetry - User-Defined Sessions.

Historical Telemetry - based on the primary telemetry and collects statistical data from all fabric ports and stores them in an internal UFM SQLite database (the session interval is 5 mins by default) For Default and Real-time Telemetry: Monitoring REST API For Historical Telemetry: History Telemetry Sessions REST API → History Telemetry Sessions Low-Frequency (Secondary) Telemetry Instance Operates automatically upon UFM startup, offering an extended scope of 120 counters. For a list of the Secondary Telemetry Fields, refer to Low-Frequency (Secondary) Telemetry Fields. N/A

For direct telemetry endpoint access, which exposes the list of supported counters:

For the High-Frequency (Primary) Telemetry Instance, run the following command:

Copy Copied! #curl -s 127.0 . 0.1 : 9001 /csv/cset/converted_enterprise

For the Low-Frequency (Secondary) Telemetry Instance, run the following command:

Copy Copied! #curl -s 127.0 . 0.1 : 9002 /csv/xcset/low_freq_debug

Historical Telemetry Collection in UFM