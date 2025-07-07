UFM Factory Reset
This section provides a comprehensive guide on resetting UFM to its original factory settings.
WARNING!!! this operation will remove all user data and configuration and will restore UFM to its factory defaults.
The UFM Factory-Reset will exclusively revert UFM to its original factory settings, leaving HA configurations unaffected. To remove HA, it is essential to execute
ufm_ha_cluster cleanup before initiating the factory reset.
To reset UFM to its factory defaults when using UFM on a Docker container, follow these steps.
Ensure that UFM is not up and running. If UFM is running, stop it.
For Stand-alone (SA) installations:
systemctl stop ufm-enterprise # validate that ufm is not running systemctl status ufm-enterprise
For High-Availability setups (perform the following on the master node only):
ufm_ha_cluster stop
# validate that ufm is not runningufm_ha_cluster status
Run
mellanox/ufm-enterpriseDocker Container with the following flags:Note
WARNING: This operation will erase all user data and configurations, resetting UFM to its factory defaults.
CAUTION: This step does not require user confirmation, meaning UFM will be restored to factory defaults immediately once initiated.
docker run -it --name=ufm_installer --
rm\ -
v/var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock \ -
v/tmp:/tmp \ -
v/opt/ufm/files/:/opt/ufm/shared_config_files/ \ mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest \ --factory-reset
Flag
Type
Description
--name=ufm_installer
Mandatory
The container name must be called ufm_installer.
-v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock
Mandatory
The docker socket must be mounted on the docker container.
-v /tmp:/tmp
Optional
Logs of the operation can be viewed in
/tmpon the host in case it is mounted.
-v /opt/ufm/files/:/opt/ufm/shared_config_ufm/
Mandatory
For the factory reset to persist, it is essential to have the /opt/ufm/files directory mounted from the host.
mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest
Mandatory
The docker image name.
--factory-reset
Mandatory
This action will signal the UFM container to initiate the factory reset process.
To restore UFM Enterprise to factory defaults:
Ensure that UFM is not up and running. If UFM is running, stop it.
For Stand-alone (SA) installations:
systemctl stop ufm-enterprise
# validate that ufm is not runningsystemctl status ufm-enterprise
For High-Availability setups (perform the following on the master node only):
ufm_ha_cluster stop
# validate that ufm is not runningufm_ha_cluster status
Run the
ufm_factory_reset.shscript:Note
WARNING: This operation will erase all user data and configurations, resetting UFM to its factory defaults.
/opt/ufm/scripts/ufm_factory_reset.sh [-y]
Flag:
Flag
Type
Description
-y
Optional
Does not require user confirmation.