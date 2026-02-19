UFM Cyber-AI Plugin

The following are the ways UFM CyberAI plugin can be deployed:

On UFM Appliance On UFM Software

First, download the ufm-plugin-cyberai-image from the NVIDIA License Portal (NLP), then load the image on the UFM server, using the UFM GUI -> Settings -> Plugins Management tab or by loading the image via the following command:

Login to the UFM server terminal. Run: Copy Copied! docker load -I <path_to_image>

Once the plugin's image has been successfully loaded, you can locate the plugin in the Plugins management table within the UFM GUI. You can then run the plugin by right-clicking on the row associated with the plugin.

After running the plugin successfully. You should be able to see the Cyber-AI items under the main UFM navigation menu:

For more details, please refer to the UFM Cyber-AI User Manual