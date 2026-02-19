UFM Plugins Management
UFM plugin management can be done either via the
manage_ufm_plugins.sh script or via the Web UI.
The
manage_ufm_plugins.sh script, located in the
/opt/ufm/scripts directory, is designed to manage UFM plugins through the command line interface.
To see the actions supported by this script, run:
/manage_ufm_plugins.sh --help
usage: manage_ufm_plugins.sh <command> [<args>]
positional arguments:
{show,get-all,enable,start,stop,disable,add,upgrade,remove_image,remove,is-running,is-enable,get-http-proxy-port,debug,deploy,deploy-bundle}
Commands
show Show plugins info
get-all get all loaded plugins
enable Enable plugin
start Start plugins
stop Stop all plugins
disable Disable plugin
add Add plugin
upgrade Upgrade plugin
remove_image Remove plugin`s image
remove Remove plugin
is-running Test plugin is running
is-enable Test plugin is enabled
get-http-proxy-port
Get plugin HTTP proxy port
debug Debug
deploy Deploy plugin image
deploy-bundle Deploy bundle of plugins
Optional Arguments:
-h, --help show
this help message and exit
-v, --version Print version information
Each supported option has its own help flag, which can be received by requesting help for a specific parameter. For example:
./manage_ufm_plugins.sh add --help
Usage:
manage_ufm_plugins.pyc <command> [<args>] add [-h] -p <[A-Za-z0-9_-] Name size:
32> [-t <[A-Za-z0-
9._-] Name size:
128>]
Optional Arguments:
-h, --help show
this help message and exit
-p <[A-Za-z0-9_-] Name size:
32>, --plugin-name <[A-Za-z0-9_-] Name size:
32> Plugin name
-t <[A-Za-z0-
9._-] Name size:
128>, --plugin-tag <[A-Za-z0-
9._-] Name size:
128> Plugin tag
The following table lists the supported commands and provides their description and information on the parameters.
Command
Description
Parameters
Shows information about running plugins
N/A
Gets information about deployed plugins in JSON format
N/A
Enables plugin
Loaded Parameter: plugin image name
Starts UFM plugin
Loaded Parameter: plugin name
Stops UFM plugin
Loaded Parameter: plugin name
Disables UFM plugin
Loaded Parameter: plugin name
Adds UFM plugin
Loaded Parameter: image name
Upgrades UFM plugin
Loaded Parameter: plugin name
Removes UFM plugin’s image
Loaded Parameter: plugin image name
Removes UFM plugin
Loaded Parameter: plugin name
Tests plugin is running
Loaded Parameter: plugin name
Tests plugin is enabled
Loaded Parameter: plugin name
Gets plugin HTTP proxy port
Loaded Parameter: plugin name
Deploys plugin image
Loaded Parameter: -
Deploys bundle of plugins
Loaded Parameter: -