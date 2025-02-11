Changes and New Features
This section lists the new and changed features in this software version.
For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, please refer to Changes and New Features History.
Feature
Description
Client Based Authentication
Added support for client-based authentication based on client certificate common name (CN) associated with UFM user. For more information, refer to Client Based Authentication.
Running SM and AM as Unprivileged User (For UFM Container Only)
Added the ability to run SM and AM with least privilege, without requiring root access and support for running Docker Container with root file system in read-only mode.
Low-Frequency (Secondary) Telemetry Enhancement
Added the host_name counter to the Low-Frequency (Secondary) Telemetry Fields.
mTLS Support in the gNMI Plugin
Added support for mTLS in the gNMI plugin. For more information, refer Secure Server using mTLS and Certificate Subject Identifier.
mTLS Support for Authentication Proxy
Added support for mTLS authentication between the UFM and Authentication proxy. For more information, refer to Proxy Authentication.
DOCA-Host Driver Installation
Installation of UFM is now supported on top of DOCA-Host driver. For more information, refer to Installing UFM Server on Bare Metal Server.
Setting Node Description (Unmanaged Switches) Enhancement
Added the ability to set node description of the unmanaged switches when MKey per port is enabled. For more information, refer to Devices Action.
Exposing SM Link State Transition in UFM Events
Added the ability to trigger a new event when the link changed from Active to INIT state (flapping link). For more information, refer to Appendix - Supported Port Counters and Events (added event #1321).
SQlite Health Test (UFM Health)
Added a new UFM health test to detect SQLite database corruption. For more information, refer to Supported Traps and Events (added event #1612) and UFM Server Health Monitoring (added test "
UFM Events Streaming Enhancement
Added the ability to stream all UFM events to
UFM Telemetry Secured Endpoint
Added the ability to change the telemetry endpoint protocol. For more information, refer to Changing Telemetry Endpoint Protocol.
Setting Static Topology for Large Scale Fabrics
Added the ability to implement and test TopoSpec on a large scale. For more information, refer to OpenSM Static Topology Configuration REST API.
Ports Cable Information (XDR support)
Added support for showing extended cable information for XDR aggregated ports. For more information, refer to Cable Information.
UFM HA Node Health Check
Added a standalone script that checks if the master/standby nodes are properly configured. For more information, refer to Changing Maximum SSL Request Size when Using Client Certificate
SSL Renegotiation Buffer Size (Apache setting enhancement)
Adding the option to change the maximum request size in bytes when using client certificate. The default value is 1572864 (1536KB / 1.5MB) and the parameter name is
REST APIs
Links REST API and Ports REST API
Updated the HDR and NDR port name to display the port label (instead of port number) in UFM UI. For more information, refer to Links REST API and Ports REST API.
OpenSM Static Topology Configuration REST API
Enhanced the static topology REST API to show full topology difference in addition to showing difference for HCAs only. For more information, refer to OpenSM Static Topology Configuration REST API.
Plugin
Version
Changes and New Features
1.0.0-33
N/A
1.1.1-17
New Feature:
Added verification for duplicated node descriptions.
1.1.0-0
N/A
1.0.0-6
N/A
1.0.0-3
N/A
1.1.0-2
New Features:
1.1.8
New Features:
1.1.1
N/A
1.0.0-3
N/A
1.19.18
N/A
1.3.1-0
New Features:
1.19.10
N/A
1.0.0-16
N/A
1.0.0-2
N/A
1.1.0-2
N/A
1.0.7-2
N/A
1.0.2-0
Limitations:
The items listed in the table below apply to all UFM license types.
For bare metal installation of UFM, it is required to install MLNX_OFED 5.X (or newer) before the UFM installation.
Please make sure to use the UFM installation package that is compatible with your setup, as detailed in Bare Metal Deployment Requirements.
The following distributions are no longer supported in UFM:
RH7.0-RH7.7 / CentOS7.0-CentOS7.7
SLES12 / SLES 15
EulerOS2.2 / EulerOS2.3
Ubuntu18.04
Deprecated Features:
Mellanox Care (MCare) Integration
UFM on VM (UFM with remote fabric collector)
Logical server auditing
The UFM high availability script - /etc/init.d/ufmha - is no longer supported
The UFM Multi-site portal feature is no longer supported. The Multi-Subnet feature can be used instead
As of UFM Enterprise v6.19.0, the Autonomous Link Maintenance (ALM) and PDR Deterministic plugins are no longer supported.
The GRPC-Streamer plugin is deprecated.
As of UFM Enterprise v6.18.0, UFM Agent discovery will be disabled by default, and managed switches will be discovered in-band
As of UFM Enterprise v6.18.0, the
ibdiagpathdiagnostic utility is deprecated
As of UFM Enterprise version 6.14.0, UFM Monitoring Mode is deprecated and is no longer supported
As of UFM Enterprise v6.12.0, the Logical Elements tab is removed
Removed the following fabric validation tests: CheckPortCounters & CheckEffectiveBER
In order to continue working with /etc/init.d/ufmha options, use the same options using the /etc/init.d/ufmd script.
For example:
Instead of using /etc/init.d/ufmha model_restart, please use /etc/init.d/ufmd model_restart (on the primary UFM server)
Instead of using /etc/init.d/ufmha sharp_restart, please use /etc/init.d/ufmd sharp_restart (on the primary UFM server)
The same goes for any other option that was supported on the /etc/init.d/ufmha script