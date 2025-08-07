On This Page
Changes and New Features
For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, please refer to Changes and New Features History.
For bare metal installation of UFM, it is required to install MLNX_OFED 5.X (or newer) before the UFM installation. Please make sure to use the UFM installation package that is compatible with your setup, as detailed in Bare Metal Deployment Requirements.
TACACS+ Authentication
Added support for TACACS+ authentication that allows users to access UFM REST API . For more information, refer TACACS+ Authentication.
Replacement of a Faulty Standby Node
Added support for automating the replacement of a failed standby node in a UFM High Availability (HA) cluster, ensuring minimal downtime and minimal manual intervention. For more information, refer to NVIDIA UFM High-Availability User Guide.
UFM Upgrade
Added the ability to preserve UFM Health user settings that were set in previous versions during UFM upgrade procedure. For more information, refer to Upgrading UFM Software.
Added support for upgrading UFM Enterprise when running in rootless mode. For more information, refer to Upgrading UFM Podman Rootless Container.
UFM Infra
Added support for running UFM Infra with Docker Root.
Updated the UFM Infra Using Rootless with Podman installation instructions. For more information refer to Installing UFM Infra Using Rootless with Podman.
Fabric Health
Added support for using UFM fabric as a unified tool. For more information, refer to Fabric Health Tab. For the REST API, refer to Reports REST API.
OpenSM Root GUID Configuration
Added the ability to configure OpenSM Root GUID via the UFM Web UI. For more information, refer to Subnet Manager Tab. For the REST API, refer to SM Configuration REST API.
UFM Monitoring Metrics
Added support for collecting and analyzing UFM API usage, providing detailed and aggregated metrics over a specified time range.
Network Fast Recovery
Introduced a new parameter field (
Managed and Unmanaged Switch Fan/PSU Speed
Enhanced the Modules APIs by exposing the
UFM Configuration Files Validation
Added the ability to detect incompatible or incorrect configuration files such as
Second Source Cable Transceiver Burning
Added support for faster burning and activation of second source cable transceivers by replacing the previous sequential process with the LinkX tool, enabling parallel and more efficient programming.
This feature requires specific firmware and operating system versions on the switch side. Please ensure the following versions are used:
NVOS CLI Changes
Aligned changes made in the NVOS switches' CLIs to align the user experience between the NVOS and Cumulus operation systems. These changes were covered in the UFM to support both the old and the new NVOS CLI changes.
REST APIs
TACACS+ Support
Added TACACS support for UFM REST API. For more information, refer to TACACS+ Authentication.
Added support for updating the state of a single link using static topology configuration file.
Added the ability to configure OpenSM root GUID.
Added support for using UFM fabric as a unified tool.
Added support for collecting metrics on UFM API behavior within a specified time range. The feature aggregates API call statistics and deliver both high-level overviews and detailed views of API performance and usage patterns.
In
gv.cfg, the
xdr_enabled flag is used to properly process the XDR fabrics in UFM. It is set to
"True" by default and does not impact UFM behavior on legacy fabrics. Starting with UFM Enterprise v6.23.0, this flag will be removed
SHARP
3.12.0
Improved Handling of MAD Errors
Enhanced SHARP_am's response to MAD errors, where instead of marking a switch as entirely unusable, it now deprioritizes the switch while keeping it eligible for job selection when alternatives are limited. Cleanup still occurs when possible, reducing disruption and improving resilience.
IBUtils2 Utility
2.23.0
PHY Plugin
Update MGIR register.
Updated PDDR registers.
Updated PEMI registers.
Validation
Updated CA-CA routing.
Updated credit loop validation .
General
Updated SMP cable to avoid sending its information for NDR /XDR switches.
Added support for Q3400 and Q3200 port label explanation.
Added support for fetch
OpenSM
5.24.0
General
Added support for sending
Removed the requirement for specifying FNM ports in topology file on planarized subnets.
Logging
Updated log messages related to APort validation .
Added port numbers to port recovery trap log messages.
Parameter Changes
1.0.0-39
1.1.1-24
Added support for XDR (plane ports).
1.1.1-1
1.0.0-6
1.0.0-3
1.1.4-1
New Features:
Bug Fix:
1.1.12
1.1.1
1.0.0-3
1.19.33
Lev
1.3.7-3
New Features:
Bug Fixes:
1.21.3
Added the ability to run on SELinux and rootless environment.
1.0.0-16
1.0.5-2
1.1.0-2
1.0.9-0
New Feature:
1.0.2-0
Limitations:
1.0.1-2
1.0.1-1
1.0.1-0
1.2.1-3
New Features:
Added support for NVLink Telemetry (NMX-T):
The following distributions are no longer supported in UFM:
RH7.0-RH7.7 / CentOS7.0-CentOS7.7
SLES12 / SLES 15
EulerOS2.2 / EulerOS2.3
Ubuntu18.04
Deprecated Features:
Mellanox Care (MCare) Integration
UFM on VM (UFM with remote fabric collector)
Logical server auditing
The UFM high availability script - /etc/init.d/ufmha - is no longer supported
The UFM Multi-site portal feature is no longer supported. The Multi-Subnet feature can be used instead
As of UFM Enterprise v6.19.0, the Autonomous Link Maintenance (ALM) and PDR Deterministic plugins are no longer supported.
The GRPC-Streamer plugin is deprecated.
As of UFM Enterprise v6.18.0, UFM Agent discovery will be disabled by default, and managed switches will be discovered in-band
As of UFM Enterprise v6.18.0, the
ibdiagpathdiagnostic utility is deprecated
As of UFM Enterprise version 6.14.0, UFM Monitoring Mode is deprecated and is no longer supported
As of UFM Enterprise v6.12.0, the Logical Elements tab is removed
As of UFM Enterprise v6.23.0, the
xdr_enabledflag will be removed. It is used to process the XDR fabric properly in UFM. This flag is set to "True" by default and does not affect UFM behavior on legacy fabrics.
Removed the following fabric validation tests: CheckPortCounters & CheckEffectiveBER
In order to continue working with /etc/init.d/ufmha options, use the same options using the /etc/init.d/ufmd script.
For example:
Instead of using /etc/init.d/ufmha model_restart, please use /etc/init.d/ufmd model_restart (on the primary UFM server)
Instead of using /etc/init.d/ufmha sharp_restart, please use /etc/init.d/ufmd sharp_restart (on the primary UFM server)
The same goes for any other option that was supported on the /etc/init.d/ufmha script