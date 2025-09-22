By default, upon initialization, the GNMI NVOS Events plugin captures events from all managed NVOS switches within the fabric.

It is important to ensure that the switch is visible to UFM and has a valid IP address. As illustrated in the following example, switch events will only be received from "r-ufm-sw61".

An additional requirement is to have the correct credentials to the switch. The credentials could be set globally for the whole fabric or locally for each switch.

Globally:

Locally:

The following is an example of events received by the GNMI NVOS Events plugin and displayed as UFM events:

Additionally, there is an option to verify events/alarms for a particular switch:

The GNMI NVOS Events plugin performs a periodic check of the fabric every 600 seconds, allowing for prompt receipt of events from new switches or updated IP addresses of existing switches in under 600 seconds. This interval may be adjusted via the " ufm_switches_update_interval " option. The initial update will be performed in 180 seconds after the plugin startup. This grace period gives UFM time to initialize the fabric and also gives user to set up switches credentials. This interval may be adjusted via the " ufm_first_update_interval " option.

Here is the list of available events:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! Event ID Severity Component Description Timestamp -------- ------------- --------- ----------------------------------- ------------------- 313 INFORMATIONAL sw1p1 Interface logical state is Active 2025 - 04 - 17 14 : 53 : 09 312 INFORMATIONAL sw1p2 Interface logical state is Active 2025 - 04 - 17 14 : 53 : 06 311 INFORMATIONAL sw1p2 Interface operational state is up 2025 - 04 - 17 14 : 53 : 04 310 INFORMATIONAL sw1p1 Interface operational state is up 2025 - 04 - 17 14 : 53 : 04 309 INFORMATIONAL sw1p1 Transceiver was inserted 2025 - 04 - 17 14 : 53 : 02 308 INFORMATIONAL sw1p2 Transceiver was inserted 2025 - 04 - 17 14 : 53 : 02 307 INFORMATIONAL sw1p2 Interface logical state is Down 2025 - 04 - 17 14 : 52 : 58 306 INFORMATIONAL sw1p1 Interface logical state is Down 2025 - 04 - 17 14 : 52 : 58 305 INFORMATIONAL sw1p1 Transceiver was ejected 2025 - 04 - 17 14 : 52 : 57 304 INFORMATIONAL sw1p2 Transceiver was ejected 2025 - 04 - 17 14 : 52 : 57 303 INFORMATIONAL sw1p2 Interface operational state is down 2025 - 04 - 17 14 : 52 : 57 302 INFORMATIONAL sw1p1 Interface operational state is down 2025 - 04 - 17 14 : 52 : 57 301 INFORMATIONAL System Health status is ok 2025 - 04 - 17 10 : 46 : 07 300 INFORMATIONAL System Cleared: Health status is not ok 2025 - 04 - 17 10 : 46 : 07 299 INFORMATIONAL PSU2/FAN HW component goes back to normal 2025 - 04 - 17 10 : 46 : 07 298 INFORMATIONAL PSU2/FAN Cleared: PSU2/FAN is not working 2025 - 04 - 17 10 : 46 : 07 297 WARNING System Health status is not ok 2025 - 04 - 17 10 : 46 : 01 296 WARNING PSU2/FAN PSU2/FAN is not working 2025 - 04 - 17 10 : 46 : 01 295 INFORMATIONAL System Health status is ok 2025 - 04 - 17 10 : 45 : 58 294 INFORMATIONAL System Cleared: Health status is not ok 2025 - 04 - 17 10 : 45 : 58 293 INFORMATIONAL PSU2/FAN HW component goes back to normal 2025 - 04 - 17 10 : 45 : 58 292 INFORMATIONAL PSU2/FAN Cleared: PSU2/FAN is not working 2025 - 04 - 17 10 : 45 : 58 291 WARNING System Health status is not ok 2025 - 04 - 17 10 : 45 : 34 290 WARNING PSU2/FAN PSU2/FAN is not working 2025 - 04 - 17 10 : 45 : 34 289 INFORMATIONAL System Health status is ok 2025 - 04 - 17 10 : 45 : 31 288 INFORMATIONAL System Cleared: Health status is not ok 2025 - 04 - 17 10 : 45 : 31 287 INFORMATIONAL PSU2/FAN HW component goes back to normal 2025 - 04 - 17 10 : 45 : 31 286 INFORMATIONAL PSU2/FAN Cleared: PSU2/FAN is not working 2025 - 04 - 17 10 : 45 : 31 285 WARNING System Health status is not ok 2025 - 04 - 17 10 : 45 : 13 284 WARNING PSU2/FAN PSU2/FAN is not working 2025 - 04 - 17 10 : 45 : 13 283 INFORMATIONAL System Health status is ok 2025 - 04 - 17 10 : 44 : 58 282 INFORMATIONAL System Cleared: Health status is not ok 2025 - 04 - 17 10 : 44 : 58 281 INFORMATIONAL PSU2/FAN HW component goes back to normal 2025 - 04 - 17 10 : 44 : 58 280 INFORMATIONAL PSU2/FAN Cleared: PSU2/FAN is not working 2025 - 04 - 17 10 : 44 : 58 279 WARNING PSU2/FAN PSU2/FAN is not working 2025 - 04 - 17 10 : 44 : 52 278 WARNING PSU2/FAN PSU2/FAN speed is out of range 2025 - 04 - 17 10 : 44 : 16 277 WARNING System Health status is not ok 2025 - 04 - 17 10 : 43 : 46 276 WARNING PSU2/FAN PSU2/FAN is not working 2025 - 04 - 17 10 : 43 : 46 275 INFORMATIONAL System Health status is ok 2025 - 04 - 17 10 : 43 : 43 274 INFORMATIONAL System Cleared: Health status is not ok 2025 - 04 - 17 10 : 43 : 43 273 INFORMATIONAL PSU2/FAN HW component goes back to normal 2025 - 04 - 17 10 : 43 : 43 272 INFORMATIONAL PSU2/FAN Cleared: PSU2/FAN is not working 2025 - 04 - 17 10 : 43 : 43 271 WARNING System Health status is not ok 2025 - 04 - 17 10 : 42 : 46 270 WARNING PSU2/FAN PSU2/FAN is not working 2025 - 04 - 17 10 : 42 : 46 269 INFORMATIONAL System Health status is ok 2025 - 04 - 17 10 : 42 : 34 268 INFORMATIONAL System Cleared: Health status is not ok 2025 - 04 - 17 10 : 42 : 34 267 INFORMATIONAL PSU2/FAN HW component goes back to normal 2025 - 04 - 17 10 : 42 : 34 266 INFORMATIONAL PSU2/FAN Cleared: PSU2/FAN is not working 2025 - 04 - 17 10 : 42 : 34 265 WARNING System Health status is not ok 2025 - 04 - 17 10 : 42 : 16 264 WARNING PSU2/FAN PSU2/FAN is not working 2025 - 04 - 17 10 : 42 : 16

To ensure the uninterrupted reception of traps from switches within a large fabric, changes must be made to the UFM configuration in the [ /opt/ufm/conf/gv.cfg ] file's [Events] section. Specifically, the " max_events " option should be raised from 100 to 1000, while " medium_rate_threshold " and " high_rate_threshold " should both be set to 500. To implement configuration adjustments, disable and then enable the plugin.

In case of an event storm, it is necessary to adjust the Event Policy settings such that General Events are non-alarmable and the TTL is set to zero, as illustrated in the following screenshot: