Installation Notes

Platform Type and Version OS (Relevant for Standalone and High-Availability deployments) 64-bit OS: RedHat 8

RedHat 9

Ubuntu 20.04

Ubuntu 22.04

Ubuntu 24.04 CPU(a) x86_64 HCAs NVIDIA ConnectX®-5 with Firmware 16.35.4506 and above

NVIDIA ConnectX®-6 with Firmware 20.44.0982 and above

NVIDIA ConnectX®-7 with Firmware 28.46.0378 and above

NVIDIA ConnectX®-8 with Firmware 40.45.1020 and above

NVIDIA Mezzanine Board with Four ConnectX-7 ASICs for Multi-GPU Connectivity (CEDAR) with Firmware 28.36.0394 and above

NVIDIA BlueField with Firmware 24.33.900 and above

NVIDIA BlueField-2 with Firmware 24.33.900 and above

NVIDIA BlueField-3 with Firmware 32.43.1000 and above DOCA Host(b) MLNX_OFED23.x

MLNX_OFED24.x

MLNX_OFED25.x

Note (a) CPU requirements refer to resources consumed by UFM. You can also dedicate a subset of cores on a multicore server. For example, 4 cores for UFM on a 16-core server. (b) For supported HCAs in each DOCA Host version, please refer to DOCA Host Release Notes. (c)UFM v6.15.0 is the last version to support NVIDIA ConnectX-4 adapter cards

Note For running SHARP Aggregation Manager within UFM, it is recommended to use MLNX_OFED-5.4.X version or newer.

Note Installation of UFM on minimal OS distribution is not supported.

Note UFM does not support systems in which NetworkManager service is enabled. Before installing UFM on RedHat OS, make sure to disable the service.

UFM Docker Container is supported on the standard docker environment (engine).

The following operating systems were tested with Docker Container (as standalone container):

Component Type and Version Supported OS RHEL8

RHEL9

Ubuntu20.04

Ubuntu22.04

Ubuntu24.04

Debian 10

Oracle Enterprise Linux 8.10

Note For UFM Docker Container installation in HA mode, please refer to Bare Metal Deployment Requirements for the list of operating systems and kernels which support HA.

Note On some Ubuntu OSs, Docker is installed via SNAP, which might lead to errors when trying to use UFM Plugins. To solve this issue, perform the following: Remove Docker installed via SNAP, run: Copy Copied! snap remove --purge docker Update the local package index, run : Copy Copied! apt update Install native Docker, run: Copy Copied! apt install-y docker.io

Note Podman is tested on Oracle Linux 8.10 distribution.

Since Docker and Podman are mutually exclusive, ensure that any existing Docker packages are removed before installing Podman. You can do this with the following command:

Copy Copied! yum remove $(rpm -qa | grep docker)

Once Docker is removed, proceed with the installation of Podman and the Podman Docker-compatible CLI using the following commands:

Copy Copied! dnf install podman podman-docker

Finally, enable and start the Podman socket to allow for socket-based communication:

Copy Copied! systemctl enable --now podman.socket

After installing Podman, the deployment of UFM Docker Containers and UFM Plugins should function in the same way as the corresponding Docker deployments.

Fabric Size CPU Requirements Memory Requirements Disk Space Requirements Minimum Recommended Up to 1000 nodes 16-core server 16 GB 100 GB 500 GB 1000-5000 nodes 32-core server 64 GB 250 GB 1000 GB (1 TB) 5000-10000 nodes 64-core server 64 GB 1000 GB 2000 GB (2 TB) Above 10000 nodes 64-core server 64 GB 2000 GB 4000 GB (4 TB)

The platform and GUI requirements are detailed in the following tables:

Platform Details Browser Edge, Internet Explorer, Firefox, Chrome, Opera, Safari Memory Minimum: 8 GB

Recommended: 16 GB

Platform Details MFT Integrated with MFT version 4.33.0-169

Platform Type and Version SM UFM package includes SM version 5.24.3

Note Assuming the SM is connected to the production cluster, it can handle any events (IB traps) coming from the fabric that is being built; such events should not affect the routing on the production cluster. If events occurred in the production cluster, the routing could be changed. However, NVIDIA recommends isolating fabric sections to allow faster bring-ups, faster troubleshooting and misconfiguration avoidance that can cause routing errors. Isolation provides clearer SM and CollectX logs, avoiding warnings/errors from masking real production issues.

Platform Type and Version NVIDIA® Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™ UFM package includes NVIDIA SHARP software version 3.12.0

For a list of ports used by the UFM Server for internal and external communication, refer to Appendix – Used Ports