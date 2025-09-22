On This Page
Log Streamer Plugin
The Log Streamer feature allows users to stream external logs (such as OpenSM, SHARPAM, etc.) to a remote syslog server.
UFM plugin system
Access to UFM configuration files
A remote syslog server to receive logs
UFM Enterprise version 6.21.0 or later
The Log Streamer plugin is installed as part of the UFM plugin system. No additional installation steps are required.
The plugin is configured in the
gv.cfg file under the Logging section. Key configuration parameters include:
syslog– set to
trueto enable streaming,
falseto disable
syslog_addr– IP address of the remote syslog server, optionally with port (
<IP>:<PORT>)
files_to_stream– list of log files to stream, separated by commas. Files must be located in
/opt/ufm/files/log/
Ensure that
imudp is enabled on the remote server by removing the
# character and restarting the
rsyslogd service:
# Provides UDP syslog reception
$ModLoad imudp
$UDPServerRun
514
Enabling the Plugin
Load the Docker image
Configure the
gv.cfgfile with the required settings
Enable the plugin via plugin management
Example Configuration
The following is an example configuration:
[Logging]
syslog_addr =
192.168.
0.1:
515
files_to_stream = opensm.log,secondary_telemetry/ibdiagnet2_port_counters.log
syslog =
true
Stream logs from
opensm.logand
secondary_telemetry/ibdiagnet2_port_counters.log
Send them to the remote syslog server at
192.168.0.1
Use the UDP protocol on port
515
All files selected for streaming must be located under
/opt/ufm/files/log/
Disable the plugin through the UFM interface.